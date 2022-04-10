Hi all!

Does anyone have any idea on how to adjust the quality on Prime Video while using on Samsung Smart TV? Specifically I'd like to lower it as we are in the country on limited gb/month and the kids don't need HD for their cartoons!

I've checked the interwebs and I get helpful messages like;

"Log in to Primevideo.com on your browser on your Windows or mac computer.

2. Click to your Profile name and choose the Account & Settings option.

3. Now choose the Playback Option settings. Now there will be three options for prime video quality that you can choose when playing a video on primevideo.com. These are

Good – Uses About 0.38GB per hour

Better – Uses About 1.40GB per hour

Best – Uses About 6.84GB per hour"

However I don't find those settings when logging in via computer(or on the TV anywhere) So I'm guessing that's a US recommendation?

Thanks in advance for any advice :)