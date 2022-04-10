Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Prime Video Quality Settings
Hi all!

 

Does anyone have any idea on how to adjust the quality on Prime Video while using on Samsung Smart TV? Specifically I'd like to lower it as we are in the country on limited gb/month and the kids don't need HD for their cartoons!

 

I've checked the interwebs and I get helpful messages like;

 

"Log in to Primevideo.com on your browser on your Windows or mac computer.

 

2. Click to your Profile name and choose the Account & Settings option.

 

3. Now choose the Playback Option settings. Now there will be three options for prime video quality that you can choose when playing a video on primevideo.com. These are
Good – Uses About 0.38GB per hour
Better – Uses About 1.40GB per hour
Best – Uses About 6.84GB per hour"

 

However I don't find those settings when logging in via computer(or on the TV anywhere) So I'm guessing that's a US recommendation?

 

Thanks in advance for any advice :) 

I couldn't find those settings in the Android TV app on our Sony TV either, and a subsequent search indicates TV apps seen to be missing this feature.

The workaround seems to be to use a Prime Video app on a phone. In the phone app, there's a setting labelled "Cast data usage". If your TV supports casting, you could then cast the program from a phone to your TV.

In the phone app, click the user icon in the bottom right hand corner of the Prime Video app, then click the gear/settings icon in the top right hand corner. From there, click "Stream & download", then click "Cast data usage" half way down the list, and select the required setting. Now when you cast from that phone to the Samsung TV, it should use less data than just using the TV app. You just open the app, find your required program/movie, hit the cast button, and select your TV. A hassle, but could be worth it to cut back on data usage. I hope this helps.




Yeah, bit of a nuisance, Ill give it a crack. Cheers for the advice! 😊

