

I have a Dish TV Smart VU+ A7070 on my very old Panasonic in the bedroom. It was a perfect solution for post VF TV, that can download apps including Kodi from Google App Store. It comes loaded with Youtube and Netflix that also have dedicated buttons on the Bluetooth remote.



When it plays, it’s fantastic and has everything needed including local TV via aerial or satellite connection which is why I bought it and also works with internet only, however...it is glitchy, freezes for no reason and needs a power cycle to get it moving again. I am hoping that a firmware update might fix this soon, or...maybe my box is faulty? I’d be interested to hear from other owners input about theirs.



I also have an Apple TV 4th generation hooked up which works smoothly, great picture quality but has less App options from a dedicated to TV box App Store, which I did not realise when I bought it thinking that all Apple Store would be available. It does have all the available NZ streaming Apps.



The remote however is very uncomfortable, tiring and impossible for me to use so it’s relegated to the emergency use only pile. Expletives every time I pick up the small, slithery remote that is so sensitive it’s not precise and needs a very healthy thumb joint to work it Who dreams up these designs?



















