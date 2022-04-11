I received an email from TVNZ...
Unfortunately, from 23 May we will no longer support TVNZ OnDemand on 2014 Samsung Smart TVs running on the Orsay operating system.
We have made this decision as we can no longer ensure a reliable and positive viewing experience on these devices.
I have 2 x H6400 2014 55" Samsung TV's (identical). Not 4K.
I cannot find in the settings what the OS is, so I assume it will be Orsay.
We have increasingly been watching TVNZ OnDemand, rather than recording the programs via HDHomeRun DVR Software on Fire TV's. We do watch Live TV via the HDHomeRun.
I am guessing that to continue using TVNZ OnDemand I would need to purchase 2 streaming devices.
What are my options?
- Apple TV (32 GB, HD or 4K). Looks to be the most expensive.
- Xiaomi TV Box MI Box S
- Xiaomi TV Stick
- Dish TV Smart VU+ A7070
- Dish TV SV11 Dongle
I have NZ Netflix via the Fire TV's.
I have a spare HP Probook i7 2013 Laptop (Windows 10, 8GB) and a spare MacBook Air 2013 (4GB) on which I installed Linux Mint to try out.