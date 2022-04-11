Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesOptions to stream TVNZ OnDemand
alisam

605 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295640 11-Apr-2022 22:35
Send private message

I received an email from TVNZ...

 

Unfortunately, from 23 May we will no longer support TVNZ OnDemand on 2014 Samsung Smart TVs running on the Orsay operating system.

 

We have made this decision as we can no longer ensure a reliable and positive viewing experience on these devices.

 

I have 2 x H6400 2014 55" Samsung TV's (identical). Not 4K.

 

I cannot find in the settings what the OS is, so I assume it will be Orsay.

 

We have increasingly been watching TVNZ OnDemand, rather than recording the programs via HDHomeRun DVR Software on Fire TV's. We do watch Live TV via the HDHomeRun.

 

I am guessing that to continue using TVNZ OnDemand I would need to purchase 2 streaming devices.

 

What are my options?

 

  • Apple TV (32 GB, HD or 4K). Looks to be the most expensive.
  • Xiaomi TV Box MI Box S
  • Xiaomi TV Stick
  • Dish TV Smart VU+ A7070
  • Dish TV SV11 Dongle

I have NZ Netflix via the Fire TV's.

 

I have a spare HP Probook i7 2013 Laptop (Windows 10, 8GB) and a spare MacBook Air 2013 (4GB) on which I installed Linux Mint to try out.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Ragnor
8053 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2900097 12-Apr-2022 02:07
Send private message

I use a Xiaomi TV Stick with an old Sony 50" and it is very good bang for buck, it's not perfect of course the Android TV UI will occasionally lag as you'd expect with a cheap stick device, hasn't bothered me much.

 

I also had an Mi Box S at one point but an update bricked it, so that was fun.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11946 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2900108 12-Apr-2022 07:45
Send private message

Xbox One, Playstation, pretty much anything that can be connected to a TV will do it.

 

We have an Xbox in the lounge that gets used primarily just for streaming, and the spare TV has an old PC hidden behind it.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Behodar
8320 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2900110 12-Apr-2022 07:50
Send private message

alisam:

 

we will no longer support TVNZ OnDemand

 

Taking bets for whether this actually means "we're going to actively block it"... if they're just ceasing tech support then it may continue to function for a while, but experience with tech companies is that they tend to actually block things the moment they're out of support :(



gzt

gzt
13629 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2900111 12-Apr-2022 08:01
Send private message

Chromecast with Google TV works too.

tanivula
911 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2900112 12-Apr-2022 08:02
Send private message

alisam:

 

I have NZ Netflix via the Fire TV's.

 

 

Sideload TVNZ ondemand to the fire TV's or via Kodi (needs to be v18+ for widevine)?

Nudibranch
77 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2900114 12-Apr-2022 08:05
Send private message

Splurged on an AppleTV 4k (don't have a 4k TV) at Christmas and it's frustratingly good to use.

 

Works well to consolidate all the streaming services together and is fast and powerful. Pretty sure music streaming sounds ever so slightly better through it too.

 

Also, seems to play difficult files from Plex server when Chromecast buffers.

 

Still cast to Chromecast from Youtube app on phone though.

 

 

 

Not the biggest fan of Apple but they seem to have it right with the Appletv and I expect to squeeze the juice out of this for several years after it becomes 'legacy'

Eva888
1128 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2900175 12-Apr-2022 08:50
Send private message

I have a Dish TV Smart VU+ A7070 on my very old Panasonic in the bedroom. It was a perfect solution for post VF TV, that can download apps including Kodi from Google App Store. It comes loaded with Youtube and Netflix that also have dedicated buttons on the Bluetooth remote.

When it plays, it’s fantastic and has everything needed including local TV via aerial or satellite connection which is why I bought it and also works with internet only, however...it is glitchy, freezes for no reason and needs a power cycle to get it moving again. I am hoping that a firmware update might fix this soon, or...maybe my box is faulty? I’d be interested to hear from other owners input about theirs.

I also have an Apple TV 4th generation hooked up which works smoothly, great picture quality but has less App options from a dedicated to TV box App Store, which I did not realise when I bought it thinking that all Apple Store would be available. It does have all the available NZ streaming Apps.

The remote however is very uncomfortable, tiring and impossible for me to use so it’s relegated to the emergency use only pile. Expletives every time I pick up the small, slithery remote that is so sensitive it’s not precise and needs a very healthy thumb joint to work it Who dreams up these designs?












openmedia
2775 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2900182 12-Apr-2022 09:17
Send private message

You could try sideloading on your firestick - see my thread on this at

 

Need to test the latest TVNZ apps as I'm primarily use Kodi on FireTV for both TVNZ and SkyGo




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Handsomedan
4740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2900208 12-Apr-2022 09:57
Send private message

Eva888: I have a Dish TV Smart VU+ A7070 on my very old Panasonic in the bedroom. It was a perfect solution for post VF TV, that can download apps including Kodi from Google App Store. It comes loaded with Youtube and Netflix that also have dedicated buttons on the Bluetooth remote.

When it plays, it’s fantastic and has everything needed including local TV via aerial or satellite connection which is why I bought it and also works with internet only, however...it is glitchy, freezes for no reason and needs a power cycle to get it moving again. I am hoping that a firmware update might fix this soon, or...maybe my box is faulty? I’d be interested to hear from other owners input about theirs.

I also have an Apple TV 4th generation hooked up which works smoothly, great picture quality but has less App options from a dedicated to TV box App Store, which I did not realise when I bought it thinking that all Apple Store would be available. It does have all the available NZ streaming Apps.

The remote however is very uncomfortable, tiring and impossible for me to use so it’s relegated to the emergency use only pile. Expletives every time I pick up the small, slithery remote that is so sensitive it’s not precise and needs a very healthy thumb joint to work it Who dreams up these designs?

 

There are a number of third party remotes for ATV, but the new Apple remote is supposed to be much better than the old one. 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Movieman
680 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2900216 12-Apr-2022 10:09
Send private message

I have two smart TV’s, and I have an Apple TV 4K connected to them both. I stream Netflix, Disney+, You Tube, TVNZ on demand among others. It may be more expensive than the other devices that you mentioned, but it’s rock solid for streaming. I think that you get a 12 month subscription to Apple TV + included as well, but check first.

 

There is much more that you can do with it, which makes the difference in price more acceptable.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75” X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

sidefx
3607 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2900217 12-Apr-2022 10:11
Send private message

gzt: Chromecast with Google TV works too.

 

 

 

This is my current option too. Kids and SO find it waaay easier than the xbox one + harmony remote that preceded it.  Has been flawless for TVNZ on demand, Plex, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+. 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

alisam

605 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2901859 13-Apr-2022 12:05
Send private message

tanivula:

 

alisam:

 

I have NZ Netflix via the Fire TV's.

 

 

Sideload TVNZ ondemand to the fire TV's or via Kodi (needs to be v18+ for widevine)?

 

 

Thanks for that.

 

I have never sideloaded before, but managed to install 'Downloader' and manually type in your URL you provided (bit of a mission with no keyboard attached).

 

It's working, but need more time to check for any reliability issues.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

tanivula
911 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2901874 13-Apr-2022 12:25
Send private message

Sweet, keep an eye on that website (will send a PM) as he hosts all the updates.

alisam

605 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2901884 13-Apr-2022 12:37
Send private message

tanivula:

 

Sweet, keep an eye on that website (will send a PM) as he hosts all the updates.

 

 

Received the PM and I had found the web site.

 

Thanks




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

openmedia
2775 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2901885 13-Apr-2022 12:39
Send private message

alisam:

 

tanivula:

 

Sideload TVNZ ondemand to the fire TV's or via Kodi (needs to be v18+ for widevine)?

 

 

Thanks for that.

 

I have never sideloaded before, but managed to install 'Downloader' and manually type in your URL you provided (bit of a mission with no keyboard attached).

 

It's working, but need more time to check for any reliability issues.

 

 

Please to hear it worked.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 