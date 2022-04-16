Netflix has just stopped working. Cannot clear the image from screen and even a reset doesnt help. Anyone else got this problem. I am on North Shore Auckland
No fault found.
Who is your ISP? a number of them will have their own Netflix Cache
skinny (spark) here and working fine on browser and mi box.
OK All going again. I was Orcon on Fibre and the screen just froze and even a reset of TV stated cannot find Signal so as you say it may have been Orcon at fault. It was a new TV series just out today Anatomy of a Scandal. Getting exciting
Thnaks Guys
I'm watching Anatomy as we speak.
ronw:
Yeah looks like TV to me as well. I would have checked on other devices too (not sure if you did because the post doesn't mention) before thinking all of Netflix was down or ISP's issue.
Just as an aside. Netflix Apple TV App Now Uses Redesigned tvOS 15 Video Player
The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.