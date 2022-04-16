Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesIs Netflix Down
ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


#295706 16-Apr-2022 19:35
Send private message

Netflix has just stopped working. Cannot clear the image from screen and even a reset doesnt help. Anyone else got this problem. I am on North Shore Auckland




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

Create new topic
Spyware
2979 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2903086 16-Apr-2022 19:44
Send private message

No fault found.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
DjShadow
3845 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2903087 16-Apr-2022 19:47
Send private message

Who is your ISP? a number of them will have their own Netflix Cache

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74047 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903088 16-Apr-2022 19:48
Send private message

"Reset".

What device? What ISP?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 



farcus
1267 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903089 16-Apr-2022 19:52
Send private message

skinny (spark) here and working fine on browser and mi box.

ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903091 16-Apr-2022 19:54
Send private message

OK All going again. I was Orcon on Fibre and the screen just froze and even a reset of TV  stated cannot find Signal so as you say it may have been Orcon at fault. It was a new TV series just out today Anatomy of a Scandal. Getting exciting

 

Thnaks Guys




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

Spyware
2979 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2903092 16-Apr-2022 19:55
Send private message

I'm watching Anatomy as we speak.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74047 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903094 16-Apr-2022 20:06
Send private message

ronw:

OK All going again. I was Orcon on Fibre and the screen just froze and even a reset of TV  stated cannot find Signal so as you say it may have been Orcon at fault. It was a new TV series just out today Anatomy of a Scandal. Getting exciting


Thnaks Guys



Or could be the TV. Could be anything really.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 



prat33k
114 posts

Master Geek


  #2903127 16-Apr-2022 22:54
Send private message

Yeah looks like TV to me as well. I would have checked on other devices too (not sure if you did because the post doesn't mention) before thinking all of Netflix was down or ISP's issue.

FineWine
2373 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903184 17-Apr-2022 11:40
Send private message

Just as an aside. Netflix Apple TV App Now Uses Redesigned tvOS 15 Video Player




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 