What resolution does TVNZ OnDemand use? What audio mode does it use eg. Dolby Digital 2.1?
openmedia:
Video upto 720p H.264 adaptive
Audio is 2ch AAC
Thanks for the information. That is pretty backwards compared to modern video and audio standards!
Looks great on an iPad 😁
MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75” X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi