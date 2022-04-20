Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TVNZ Ondemand resolution and audio mode
mcarans

16 posts

Geek


#295749 20-Apr-2022 14:51
What resolution does TVNZ OnDemand use? What audio mode does it use eg. Dolby Digital 2.1?

openmedia
2778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2904428 20-Apr-2022 15:15
Video upto 720p H.264 adaptive

 

Audio is 2ch AAC




mcarans

16 posts

Geek


  #2904430 20-Apr-2022 15:19
openmedia:

 

Video upto 720p H.264 adaptive

 

Audio is 2ch AAC

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the information. That is pretty backwards compared to modern video and audio standards!

openmedia
2778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2904432 20-Apr-2022 15:28
BBC iPlayer is also 720p video and AAC Audio, but with a much better bitrate than TVNZ On Demand.




Movieman
684 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2904433 20-Apr-2022 15:34
Looks great on an iPad 😁




