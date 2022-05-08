

If you are competent in another language than English, you can make a new guest profile eg French and set the profile options to your language. It means that all the titles and descriptions will pop up in your language and so will the audio and subtitle options. You might be lucky and they have dubbed, or cc in your language but just not English. Often they still have the English option as well.



I have done this successfully myself. The only problem with it can be the titles are often not the same as English Netflix and are a translated version which often has no bearing to the English title.