turn on subtitles.
You'll find it a much more enjoyable experience than watching English overdubbed.
Agreed on the superiority of subs over dubbing.
A long-shot, but are you using any particular VPN or a DNS solution that may make Netflix think you're in Korea? I've run into this type of thing when trying to pretend I'm in Japan.
Looking at this on my NZ netflix account, English overdubbing doesn't appear to be available for any episode (including the first three). Only English subs.
CeeGee: I have been watching “Alice”, a Korean series on Netflix. I have successfully watched three episodes in English, but today the only language option is Korean. My settings are set to English. I’ve run out of ideas. Anyone else come across this issue?
Just had a quick squiz for you and mine is only showing Korean audio as well
Might be easiest to just reach out to Netflix via their live chat option - https://help.netflix.com/en/ [live chat button is bottom right]