Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesNetflix language issue
CeeGee

49 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#295955 8-May-2022 20:07
Send private message

I have been watching “Alice”, a Korean series on Netflix. I have successfully watched three episodes in English, but today the only language option is Korean. My settings are set to English. I’ve run out of ideas. Anyone else come across this issue?

Create new topic
farcus
1271 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911690 8-May-2022 20:19
Send private message

turn on subtitles.
You'll find it a much more enjoyable experience than watching English overdubbed.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
864 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911691 8-May-2022 20:25
Send private message

Agreed on the superiority of subs over dubbing. 

 

A long-shot, but are you using any particular VPN or a DNS solution that may make Netflix think you're in Korea? I've run into this type of thing when trying to pretend I'm in Japan.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

farcus
1271 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911692 8-May-2022 20:30
Send private message

Looking at this on my NZ netflix account, English overdubbing doesn't appear to be available for any episode (including the first three). Only English subs.



Eva888
1172 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2911751 9-May-2022 08:53
Send private message

If you are competent in another language than English, you can make a new guest profile eg French and set the profile options to your language. It means that all the titles and descriptions will pop up in your language and so will the audio and subtitle options. You might be lucky and they have dubbed, or cc in your language but just not English. Often they still have the English option as well.

I have done this successfully myself. The only problem with it can be the titles are often not the same as English Netflix and are a translated version which often has no bearing to the English title.

dt

dt
1088 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911788 9-May-2022 11:07
Send private message

CeeGee: I have been watching “Alice”, a Korean series on Netflix. I have successfully watched three episodes in English, but today the only language option is Korean. My settings are set to English. I’ve run out of ideas. Anyone else come across this issue?

 

 

 

Just had a quick squiz for you and mine is only showing Korean audio as well

 

Might be easiest to just reach out to Netflix via their live chat option - https://help.netflix.com/en/ [live chat button is bottom right]

CeeGee

49 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2912000 9-May-2022 21:07
Send private message

Thanks for your helpful suggestions everyone. I guess my old age is catching up on me & the episodes I watched must have had subtitles, not dubbing I don’t usually like these, but obviously were not intrusive enough to stop me enjoying the series.

Always grateful everyone
Cheers

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 