Out of sheer morbid curiosity, I recently begun a trial of Neon. Holy heck, what a mess. Despite its plethora of filmed-in-4K HBO content, it is capped at HD with no HDR. In the year 2022. And everything you play begins in SD quality that looks like you downloaded it from the Pirate Bay, eventually ramping up to a paltry 5.8Mbps stream. This on a gigabit fibre connection playing on a device connected with ethernet. I am half surprised there is no "HD ticket" price. And beyond its technological shortcomings, its catalog is quite poor for the price. Its selection of movies mostly overlap with titles already found on Disney+ (and you can bet as soon as that contractual obligation expires, Disney will pull the rug on that) and other than that, if you're not HBO crazy then... meh?

For a company that has seen its share price plummet in recent years, Sky sure doesn't seem like its capable of learning lessons. I cancelled a couple of days later having watched one or two titles but I couldn't bear to watch them in HD SDR any more so will go back to watching them via "other means".

Sky does not deserve success.