Jellyfin and HDHomeRun (dual) and/or iptv
davidcole

#296025 15-May-2022 19:31
Just trialling jellyfin some pre to Lee some options open as I can see Plex moving away from their core of local media playback. 

 

I have an HDHomeRun dual that I can’t seem to get going in jellyfin.  I see it complaining of a live tv conflict.   One thing I haven’t yet tried is loading the HDHomeRun software of my windows host it runs on.

 

But because of this I was trying http://i.mjh.nz/nz/raw-tv.m3u8 as an iptv tuner.  And I can get the breeze (and I just tried tv3  that also worked) to work but tvnz1 doesn’t seem to. 

 

Anyone got it going?




SumnerBoy
  #2914366 16-May-2022 09:03
I have Jellyfin working with my TVHeadend PVR server (sorry not all that relevant, but at least shows the PVR integration in Jellyfin does work).

davidcole

  #2914368 16-May-2022 09:04
SumnerBoy:

 

I have Jellyfin working with my TVHeadend PVR server (sorry not all that relevant, but at least shows the PVR integration in Jellyfin does work).

 

 

Yeah If I needed to I could run it via nextpvr....but that means another container, so was hoping to be able to keep it all on one thing.  I do like that jellyfin can do iptv.




