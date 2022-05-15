Just trialling jellyfin some pre to Lee some options open as I can see Plex moving away from their core of local media playback.





I have an HDHomeRun dual that I can’t seem to get going in jellyfin. I see it complaining of a live tv conflict. One thing I haven’t yet tried is loading the HDHomeRun software of my windows host it runs on.

But because of this I was trying http://i.mjh.nz/nz/raw-tv.m3u8 as an iptv tuner. And I can get the breeze (and I just tried tv3 that also worked) to work but tvnz1 doesn’t seem to.





Anyone got it going?