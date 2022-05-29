Just a heads-up if you're looking to subscribe to music streaming service Deezer, or change your subscription level.

At some point recently - probably when they shuffled their subscription tiers and dropped the free / advertising-supported option - they've started silently advertising and billing in USD. Previously, if you were accessing from New Zealand, everything would be in NZD.

At the moment, for example, Deezer Family is advertised as $17.99/month, Premium at $10.99/month and Premium Annual at (the equivalent of) $8.24/month. No mention that the prices are USD, even in the small print - it's just specified as '$'. The first you'll know is when you get a nasty surprise in your credit card bill. Again, this has been a quiet change. Everything used to be in NZD and billed accordingly.

Extremely dodgy and dishonest behaviour as far as I'm concerned.