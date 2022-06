Anyone else feel like there is something a bit off with the frame rate or pacing of spark sport Black caps and England test match coverage? It's a bit jolty intermittently, seems worse with horizontal panning shots.



I watch using built in chrome cast of x950g or Kodi app with spark sport add on and some times pc. Inspecting network traffic on browser it's still 1080p50.

Have motion and film mode settings off on tv.



Formula 1 looks fine.