From the Home Screen can anyone see the continue watching line?

My Stuff just has what is on watch list.

It’s a real pain without because I have to search programs watching, if I remember name, remember season number and then go through episode by episode to find one without a blue watched line.

It’s making Prime Video not really usable without it.

Updated application on Phone and line is still missing, and doesn’t show on TV either.

I’ve sent an email to Prime Video, says to expect response in 12-24 hours.