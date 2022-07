The Terminal List - Prime Video

Anybody watching this new series (8 episodes)? It is being rated 8/10 on IMDb and 90% RT.

Navy SEAL Commander James Reece (Chris Prat) turns to vengeance as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the murder of his entire platoon. Free from the military’s command structure, Reece applies the lessons he’s learned from nearly two decades of warfare to hunt down the people responsible.

Looks good