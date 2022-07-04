This is the strangest thing. Started watching 'The Responder' on TVNZ+, British police drama (fantastic btw) made by BBC. Watched first episode, couldn't stand all the adverts so decided to watch episode 2 on BBC iPlayer. The 'recap' sequence at the start showed things I hadn't seen which I thought was strange... put it down to me maybe thinking I'd finished episode one when I hadn't. But decided to carry on. So watched episodes 2 and 3 on BBC iPlayer. Then went to watch episode 4 on TVNZ+ (VPN was playing up) and it opened with a scene I distinctly remembered watching in a previous episode, but not at the start.... so flicked between TVNZ+ and iPlayer to figure out what was going on.

Long story short, the original was shown on BBC in 5x ~59minute episodes... and on TVNZ it's been re-cut to 6x ~44minute+ episodes. No wonder I was confused!! Has anyone ever seen this before? Whole TV series being chopped / edited into different episode lengths?? I get the original 59 minute episodes would play a bit too long for TVNZ once ads have been included, and no doubt this is why they've done it, but I've just never seen it done before. Anyone else?