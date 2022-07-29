gordonisnz

Hi, some time ago, I heard about an NZ service where you subscribe/join, & it records your fave shows which you can watch at your own time online.
Does anyone know of this service? I cant recall.
Vodafone Tv closes in SEP 2022.
re TVNZ on demand - yes, Except it'll record all the channels - not only TVNZ.
IE I tell it I like This show the other show, and that show over there.. it ONLY records those shows and displays them like a normal recorder on my account etc. I can watch/delete etc
I don't want a choice of 1,000 different shows and have to remember which shows I'm watching - or which episode I'm up to.
It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze