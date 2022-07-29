gordonisnz



You can't buy a Vodafone TV unit if you don't already have one, so it's effectively (and unfortunately) defunct. Current owners (we have 3 devices) can continue using the service until it is switched off (yes, September).



I mentioned the Vodafone TV service, because it can roughly do what you describe. By that I mean you can record TV programs or entire series of shows of your choice (providing licencing allows, and there are too many programs you can't record, but that's a different discussion). You can view your list of recorded programs and play them as you wish and 'delete' them when you're done with them. The recordings are stored online on Vodafone's servers, instead of locally like a digital set-top recorder box, but the interface is kinda similar. It's one of the reasons we purchased these units.





TVNZ On demand doesn't actually 'record' anything. It's merely an application with a list of all of their programs available to stream, including live channels, but is ONLY TVNZ owned channels and programming, not all channels as you suggested above. The ThreeNow application does the same thing for their channels/programs.





The Vodafone TV team did comment briefly on how difficult it was to obtain rights for users to record live channels/programs, to be stored online and accessed as required (they mentioned it in one of the VTV threads here on Geekzone), so I'm sure any other service would have the same legal issues and licencing costs to provide this service. If a legal service exists it would be interesting to see what they offer, and what their subscription fees are.



