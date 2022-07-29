gordonisnz

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
online service to record TV?
#298951 29-Jul-2022 20:52
Hi, some time ago, I heard about an NZ service where you subscribe/join, & it records your fave shows which you can watch at your own time online.

 

 

 

Does anyone know of this service? I cant recall. 

  #2948076 29-Jul-2022 20:55
TVNZ on demand?




  #2948084 29-Jul-2022 21:11
Possibly Vodafone TV, which is now defunct?




  #2948090 29-Jul-2022 21:19
Vodafone Tv closes in SEP 2022. 

 

re TVNZ on demand - yes, Except it'll record all the channels - not only TVNZ.

 

 

 

IE I tell it I like This show the other show, and that show over there..   it ONLY records those shows and displays them like a normal recorder on my account etc. I can watch/delete etc 

 

 

 

I don't want a choice of 1,000 different shows and have to remember which shows I'm watching - or which episode I'm up to.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



  #2948114 29-Jul-2022 23:22
You can't buy a Vodafone TV unit if you don't already have one, so it's effectively (and unfortunately) defunct. Current owners (we have 3 devices) can continue using the service until it is switched off (yes, September).

I mentioned the Vodafone TV service, because it can roughly do what you describe. By that I mean you can record TV programs or entire series of shows of your choice (providing licencing allows, and there are too many programs you can't record, but that's a different discussion). You can view your list of recorded programs and play them as you wish and 'delete' them when you're done with them. The recordings are stored online on Vodafone's servers, instead of locally like a digital set-top recorder box, but the interface is kinda similar. It's one of the reasons we purchased these units.


TVNZ On demand doesn't actually 'record' anything. It's merely an application with a list of all of their programs available to stream, including live channels, but is ONLY TVNZ owned channels and programming, not all channels as you suggested above. The ThreeNow application does the same thing for their channels/programs.


The Vodafone TV team did comment briefly on how difficult it was to obtain rights for users to record live channels/programs, to be stored online and accessed as required (they mentioned it in one of the VTV threads here on Geekzone), so I'm sure any other service would have the same legal issues and licencing costs to provide this service. If a legal service exists it would be interesting to see what they offer, and what their subscription fees are.




