AbleArcher83

Hi

Asking for a friend... they are switching from Sky satellite to streaming-only TV. One of them is _very_ hard of hearing and they want to know if any streaming platforms offer closed captions / subtitles, most importantly for TVNZ and TV3 news.

They are likely to get a DishTV SmartVU+ and they already have a Panasonic Smart TV (about 3 years old).

I have had a play on my own SmartVU+, Apple TV, and Chromecast with Google TV but I can't get any subtitles showing on any of them.

The help sections of the platforms' websites are very vague and unhelpful (probably because of the multitude of different devices out there).

Any help much appreciated.

Cheers

AA83