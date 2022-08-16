AbleArcher83

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOnline streaming servicesAccessibility: closed captions on Freeview Streaming, TVNZ+, and ThreeNow
Hi

 

Asking for a friend... they are switching from Sky satellite to streaming-only TV. One of them is _very_ hard of hearing and they want to know if any streaming platforms offer closed captions / subtitles, most importantly for TVNZ and TV3 news.

 

They are likely to get a DishTV SmartVU+ and they already have a Panasonic Smart TV (about 3 years old).

 

I have had a play on my own SmartVU+, Apple TV, and Chromecast with Google TV but I can't get any subtitles showing on any of them.

 

The help sections of the platforms' websites are very vague and unhelpful (probably because of the multitude of different devices out there).

 

Any help much appreciated.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

AA83

TV3, Discovery don't have technology to live caption anything that I'm aware of. Live IPTV streams would be absent of captions by default anyway.

 

Sky's new IPTV decoder may provide such an option though. Should be out soon.




These are the people who do the captions in NZ. My sister is blind, so uses the Audio Description

 

https://able.co.nz#

 

If you sign up for the weekly email, they send you all captioned programmes or audio description ones. Fantastic service.

 

There is good support on their website for how to access captions https://able.co.nz/captions/how-to-access/

 

 

