Hi

I realise this is partially off topic but I am stumped and a tad frustrated, especially as I can't find any mention of the show in any of my recently watched/continue watching lists

Within the last 2 or 3 weeks a watched an episode of Cold case the US drama/procedural show on a streaming service, now I can't find it anywhere when i do a search in google it brings up a TVNZ ondemand link which goes to the NZ Cold Case reality show

Netflix

amazon

disney

tvnz

TV3

Acorn

and yes I am meaning to ditch a few of them