This is more of a "is this just my unit with this problem" question:

Went to watch the new Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video yesterday, when loading it up on my Apple TV I noticed it was offered in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

When it started playing the TV showed it was playing in HDR but the Dolby Vision logo didn't come up. I know Dolby Vision from the Apple TV works as it comes up when playing a compatible title off Disney+.

Are there any hidden settings I've not found in the app to make Dolby Vision work or just a case of Amazon not having a version of the App out yet that supports it? I know they had a picture/sound sync problem in the past which appears to of come right.