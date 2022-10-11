So yeah, first it was available on Freeview, but then this was dropped. Until recently, you could go to the webpage and Chromecast off it to a tv. Now that's gone, and it says to use Rova. Yet when in Rova, it's hard to find without a search and a tiny window, also with no Chromecast. Got working on a 2nd pc as a general Chome "cast tab/enlarge" but has anyone seen a post or comment about this? The quality this way is so bad, and you can only use the streaming browser for that tab.

More of a question has anyone seen a comment on why they turned the Chromecast button off?