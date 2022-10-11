livealittle

Hi all

Trying to set up Amazon Prime for my kids. Have a onesmart MasterCard and for some reason Amazon will not accept this card for payment.

I have tried setting up a new account (using a different email address) with my NZ details but I still get this error message.

My original amazon account that I have been using for years has all of a sudden stopped accepting this card and I can't figure out why.

In the past I had brought from the US with the card no issues and had sent to NZ.

Have used this card on other platforms with no issue.

Any suggestions on what I can try.

Thanks

