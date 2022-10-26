Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Disney + Sony TV APP not working
LGSAM

232 posts

Master Geek


#302072 26-Oct-2022 22:41


Anyone else having issues with Disney+ on Sony android TV ? Mine gets stuck on loading page , no errors . Have removed and reinstalled APP but no change . Working okay on PC .

vexxxboy
3892 posts

Uber Geek


  #2988406 26-Oct-2022 22:55


i cant get my bluetooth headphones to work on my TCL tv with the Disney app, soon as i try get an error message . Works fine with other streaming services.






sparkyred
19 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2988407 26-Oct-2022 23:04


Sony Google TV checking in - all is fine.

 

Good luck, sounds like you might need it:

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/bravia/comments/wr87kw/please_helpissue_with_disney_plus_on_a80j/

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/sony/comments/wtcd6e/bravia_xr_a80j_disney_plus_troubleshooting/ - This one said Sony support told them to get a new IP.

