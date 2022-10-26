Anyone else having issues with Disney+ on Sony android TV ? Mine gets stuck on loading page , no errors . Have removed and reinstalled APP but no change . Working okay on PC .
i cant get my bluetooth headphones to work on my TCL tv with the Disney app, soon as i try get an error message . Works fine with other streaming services.
Sony Google TV checking in - all is fine.
