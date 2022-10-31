Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Netflix upcoming ad plans, others introducing ad plans as well.
rugrat

2771 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#302136 31-Oct-2022 19:36
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/netflix-basic-with-ads-start-date-pricing-limitations-revealed/5ZBVXURQVD5GQYPMJGZJDAD35E/

 

New Zealand not mentioned. Doesn’t look impressive to me anyway.

 

Only available Netflix basic (says goes to 720p but I thought basic was SD only)

 

30 second ad breaks with 4 to 5 minutes an hour. My opinion that is to many starts and stops to viewing,

 

Around $3 US cheaper then without adds.

 

Also no downloads on any basic plan.

 

I see the twitter poll in article has 87% going nah.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6543 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2990268 31-Oct-2022 19:38
Your thread title is confusing.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

rugrat

2771 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2990270 31-Oct-2022 19:43
eracode:

 

Your thread title is confusing.

 

 

I changed it. Put others doing same so thread doesn’t have to be limited to Netflix, article mentions Disney introducing in December, at current prices and higher ones for ad free.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6543 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2990282 31-Oct-2022 20:27
rugrat:

 

eracode:

 

Your thread title is confusing.

 

 

I changed it. Put others doing same so thread doesn’t have to be limited to Netflix, article mentions Disney introducing in December, at current prices and higher ones for ad free.

 

 

Yes - your original ‘add plans’ is quite different to ‘ad plans’ now.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Oblivian
6752 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2990287 31-Oct-2022 20:40
You can tell we live in single headline slug 8 words or less reading world now.

 

No-one bothers to read further into articles.

 

90% of the comments on the original story going to social media was people saying 'That's it I'm cancelling' Or, 'we'll I'll be cancelling then...'

 

Like.. no, you won't. If you are paying the current price now, you're going to keep paying for it. Not going to suddenly want to pay less then moan about ads and then cancel. RTFM people!

 

I like how they put out a subtle hint last week to prepare for clampdown. With the ability to migrate other family members watch list/preferences to another *new* account should the need arise.

