In our continued striving as humans to go backwards (we can’t land on the moon anymore or fly passengers supersonic, can’t hire any tv show on disc, etc ) And now we can’t know what “channel” (streaming service) has what shows like the old TV guides

I couldn’t find a Streaming TV guide - so I started my own of my favourite shows a couple years ago. A quick geekzone search didn’t turn up anything either - my apologies if I missed one - feel free to combine or delete mine.

This is just a dump of my Apple notes pinned page of shows I want to watch - Netflix isn’t included ( feel free to add it though) because we have that paid all the time via Spark and just pay the others for a month as shows come available.





If it helps anyone feel free to edit, amend, add shows, as you wish.

What shows & Where to watch (in NZ )

Show - latest season and expected no. episodes - Release date of all episodes

? Date = unsure of exact release date.

? = no release date set yet.

?? = new season not confirmed

AppleTV

Severance -s2 - ? 2023

For all mankind -s4 - ? 2023

The morning show -s3 -mid 2023

Foundation -s2 - ? 2023

Disney:

Andor - s1 e12 - 23 Nov 2022

The Patient - s1 e10 - 25 Oct 2022

Willow - 30 Nov

Prime:

The peripheral -s1e10 - 16 Dec 2022

Outer range -s2 - ??

Picard -s3e10 - 20 April 2023

Homecoming -s3 - ??

Jack Ryan -s3 -early 2023

Upload -s3 -early 2023

The boys -s4 -late July 2023,

Night sky -cancelled

Rings of power - s1 e8 - All watched

Neon:

Dexter new blood - s1 (s2 ?)

DMZ - s1e4

Westworld -s5 - ? 2024

House of the Dragon - s1 e10 - 24 Oct 2022

Handmaids tale - s5 e10 - 9 Nov 2022

Yellowstone - s5 - ? Nov 2022

Avenue 5 - s2 e10 - ? Dec 31

Yellow jackets -s2 - ? March 2023

Flight Attendant -s2 - all watched

TWD - only s10 (leaving 29 Nov 2022) s11 - u/k (out on free to air)

Fear TWD -s7 - all watched!

Raised by wolves -s2 - all watched - cancelled

Better call Saul -s6 - all watched!