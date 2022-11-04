In our continued striving as humans to go backwards (we can’t land on the moon anymore or fly passengers supersonic, can’t hire any tv show on disc, etc ) And now we can’t know what “channel” (streaming service) has what shows like the old TV guides
I couldn’t find a Streaming TV guide - so I started my own of my favourite shows a couple years ago. A quick geekzone search didn’t turn up anything either - my apologies if I missed one - feel free to combine or delete mine.
This is just a dump of my Apple notes pinned page of shows I want to watch - Netflix isn’t included ( feel free to add it though) because we have that paid all the time via Spark and just pay the others for a month as shows come available.
If it helps anyone feel free to edit, amend, add shows, as you wish.
______________________________________________________
What shows & Where to watch (in NZ )
Show - latest season and expected no. episodes - Release date of all episodes
? Date = unsure of exact release date.
? = no release date set yet.
?? = new season not confirmed
AppleTV
Severance -s2 - ? 2023
For all mankind -s4 - ? 2023
The morning show -s3 -mid 2023
Foundation -s2 - ? 2023
Disney:
Andor - s1 e12 - 23 Nov 2022
The Patient - s1 e10 - 25 Oct 2022
Willow - 30 Nov
Prime:
The peripheral -s1e10 - 16 Dec 2022
Outer range -s2 - ??
Picard -s3e10 - 20 April 2023
Homecoming -s3 - ??
Jack Ryan -s3 -early 2023
Upload -s3 -early 2023
The boys -s4 -late July 2023,
Night sky -cancelled
Rings of power - s1 e8 - All watched
Neon:
Dexter new blood - s1 (s2 ?)
DMZ - s1e4
Westworld -s5 - ? 2024
House of the Dragon - s1 e10 - 24 Oct 2022
Handmaids tale - s5 e10 - 9 Nov 2022
Yellowstone - s5 - ? Nov 2022
Avenue 5 - s2 e10 - ? Dec 31
Yellow jackets -s2 - ? March 2023
Flight Attendant -s2 - all watched
TWD - only s10 (leaving 29 Nov 2022) s11 - u/k (out on free to air)
Fear TWD -s7 - all watched!
Raised by wolves -s2 - all watched - cancelled
Better call Saul -s6 - all watched!