jonathan18

How to play downloaded Disney SVOD content from mobile device to TV?
#302306 14-Nov-2022 09:12
So our ONT (or the ONT’s power supply) shat itself on Saturday, leaving us without internet. While I’m trying to convince my son not being able to play games, watch TikTok and Snapchat with his mates for a few days is a good example of first world problems, we’d at least like to be able to watch some content on the TVs that’s not FTA.

 

We’ve used relations’ wifi to download SVOD content onto a range of devices; Amazon Prime’s been fine as it allows downloads on the Windows app, however Disney Plus doesn’t. I’ve tried via a Chromebook and Android phone and can’t get the video to play on the TV - it may play for a few seconds before stuttering, then gives up with a generic error message. 

 

I’m currently using a cheap USB-C to HDMI adapter - other content like 4K YT videos play fine via this, but none of the Disney content will play so I’m wondering if the problem is HDCP - is that the likely cause, and is there any way I can confirm this is the issue before forking out some additional funds for a compliant adapter or cable?

 

(I had the same non-playing issue with a Prime video I downloaded onto my phone, and given Prime worked on the computer using the same HDMI cable I imagine the cable’s not the issue?)

 

The other question I have is why can’t we cast from phone to a ChromeCast? WiFi is still up and running, and other internal devices like the security cameras are still functioning and accessible.

 

Thanks for any advice…

  #2995747 14-Nov-2022 09:54
You say there's no Internet but then you say "WiFi is still up and running".

 

Chromecast needs an Internet connection - it's not sent from your phone to the Chromecast but instead a token is provided and then Chromecast uses that to stream from the Internet. So even if your internet network is still running (LAN is independent from Internet), the Chromecast has no way to fetch the stream.




