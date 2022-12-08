(I asked this question a while ago, but haven’t had any helpful suggestions yet …)
I use 4K Video Downloader for downloading video clips of subjects I’m studying. It’s excellent for many websites like YouTube, but many websites just won’t respond, and I can’t find any straightforward way to do this.
I’m on a very tight budget, so any free and easy-to-use programs that will let me do that would be great. Many programs claim they will work with “hundreds of websites”, but often don’t.
Please note:-
- I have no intention of breaching any copyright material.
- Obstructive, critical or negative comments will not be helpful, but positive and useful suggestions will be genuinely valued.
Any constructive and practical help appreciated.