badjer27

#302645 8-Dec-2022 20:28
(I asked this question a while ago, but haven’t had any helpful suggestions yet …)

 

I use 4K Video Downloader for downloading video clips of subjects I’m studying.  It’s excellent for many websites like YouTube, but many websites just won’t respond, and I can’t find any straightforward way to do this.

 

I’m on a very tight budget, so any free and easy-to-use programs that will let me do that would be great.  Many programs claim they will work with “hundreds of websites”, but often don’t.

 

Please note:-

 

  • I have no intention of breaching any copyright material.
  • Obstructive, critical or negative comments will not be helpful, but positive and useful suggestions will be genuinely valued.

Any constructive and practical help appreciated.

davidcole
  #3007508 8-Dec-2022 21:54
Look up yt-dlp. Unsure if it has a windows b nary if that relevant. But I use it for downloading from YouTube into Plex (I prefer to watch YouTube clips like tv shows - In Order and without recommendations)




