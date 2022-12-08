(I asked this question a while ago, but haven’t had any helpful suggestions yet …)

I use 4K Video Downloader for downloading video clips of subjects I’m studying. It’s excellent for many websites like YouTube, but many websites just won’t respond, and I can’t find any straightforward way to do this.

I’m on a very tight budget, so any free and easy-to-use programs that will let me do that would be great. Many programs claim they will work with “hundreds of websites”, but often don’t.

Please note:-

I have no intention of breaching any copyright material.

Obstructive, critical or negative comments will not be helpful, but positive and useful suggestions will be genuinely valued.

Any constructive and practical help appreciated.