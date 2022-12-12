Here is most of the text of a couple of emails about watching the NZ Film On Demand service ( https://ondemand.nzfilm.co.nz/ )
Names have been changed to protect the innocent.
I read it as "We can't be bothered - go away" so they say " does not allow Linux operating systems as they are considered to be less secure"
But it still annoys me...
-----Original Message-----
From: xxx@xxx
Sent: Saturday, 10 December 2022 9:02 p.m.
To: VOD
Subject: Linux
"Can I watch NZ Film On Demand on Linux?
No. Linux is not supported."
When wil it be?
-------------- reply ----------------
Kia ora xxx,
Thank you for your email regarding Linux and the NZ Film On Demand platform.
As mentioned on the help page on our VOD website, Linux is not supported by our VOD platform. The DRM software on our platform is used to protect the content from piracy and does not allow Linux operating systems as they are considered to be less secure. Due to this, there are no plans to make Linux available at this time.
If it is possible to use a device without Linux, our platform is available to use on Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Opera if using a PC, or Safari if you are on a Mac.
I apologise if this issue has caused you any inconvenience and thank you again for emailing.
Have a lovely day.
Ngā mihi,
yyy