Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesBizarre comment about linux from NZ Film On Demand
ajbw

74 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#302696 12-Dec-2022 18:52
Send private message quote this post

Here is most of the text of a couple of emails about watching the NZ Film On Demand service ( https://ondemand.nzfilm.co.nz/ )

Names have been changed to protect the innocent.

I read it as "We can't be bothered - go away" so they say " does not allow Linux operating systems as they are considered to be less secure"

But it still annoys me...


-----Original Message-----
From: xxx@xxx
Sent: Saturday, 10 December 2022 9:02 p.m.
To: VOD
Subject: Linux

"Can I watch NZ Film On Demand on Linux?
No. Linux is not supported."

When wil it be?

-------------- reply ----------------
Kia ora xxx,
Thank you for your email regarding Linux and the NZ Film On Demand platform.

As mentioned on the help page on our VOD website, Linux is not supported by our VOD platform. The DRM software on our platform is used to protect the content from piracy and does not allow Linux operating systems as they are considered to be less secure. Due to this, there are no plans to make Linux available at this time.

If it is possible to use a device without Linux, our platform is available to use on Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Opera if using a PC, or Safari if you are on a Mac.

I apologise if this issue has caused you any inconvenience and thank you again for emailing.

Have a lovely day.

Ngā mihi,
yyy

Create new topic

gzt

gzt
14099 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3009221 12-Dec-2022 19:29
Send private message quote this post

Awesome. I was not aware of this service.

Back to the topic. Help says: DRM used is Google Widevine, Microsoft PlayReady, and Apple FairPlay. In platforms Linux is not mentioned as supported. I reckon it depends.

What flavour and version of Linux are you running? I'm assuming you have Chrome installed.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12232 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3009231 12-Dec-2022 20:02
Send private message quote this post

That bites.... I just installed Linux as my daily,I mainly use Plex tho as my media source and PrimeVideo. Plex runs fine, but not tried Prime yet... thats to do tomorrow.

 

Maybe go back to them with a list of video sites that do support Linux and see what they say.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - No longer on Social Media

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

gzt

gzt
14099 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3009241 12-Dec-2022 20:29
Send private message quote this post

Widevine will run on Linux Chrome/Firefox so it will depend imo which distribution OP has. Some distributions are anti any kind of DRM and present a few hoops to jump through.

I'm pretty sure we used to watch Netflix on Linux Mint a few years ago without issues.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 