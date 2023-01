Hi,

Himself likes to listen to NewstalkNZ via the iheart website on his computer.

https://www.iheart.com/live/newstalk-zb-auckland-8272/

He tells me it doesnt work anymore and that I must fix it.

But it doesnt work on my computer either.

Well, listening to podcasts works, but listening to live radio does not.

I briefly get a popup saying there is an error with this content and to report it, but as quickly as it pops up, it pops off.

Is anyone else having trouble with this?

Thx.