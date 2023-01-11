Hi there

This is a long shot, but I am wanting an electronic copy of an episode of Campbell Live that aired on Thursday, 9 September 2010.

All previous episodes used to be available on TV3's website, but this has long since been taken down.

A search has revealed that Auckland University has an extensive television and radio catalogue that contains the episode that I'm after, but you need to be either a student or staff member in order to access the library. The episode I'm after can be found here:

Television and Radio - The University of Auckland Library

I'm wondering if there were any staff or students on here who would be willing to download this for me? I'm fairly sure the license for this has well expired as its now over 13 years old.

Any help obtaining this would be greatly appreciated.