How Will Netflix Know if You’re Not in Your Home/Primary Location?
Netflix uses information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine whether a device signed into your account is connected at your primary location.
If your device is being used outside your home by someone you haven’t authorized, you can sign into your account and sign out on all other devices, then change your password.
RIP those behind CGNAT and those who have dodgy internet that drops semi frequently and gets a new IP address.