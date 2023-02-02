Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Netflix introduces password sharing household controls
As per: https://thestreamable.com/news/confirmed-netflix-unveils-first-details-of-new-anti-password-sharing-measures

How Will Netflix Know if You’re Not in Your Home/Primary Location?

Netflix uses information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine whether a device signed into your account is connected at your primary location.

If your device is being used outside your home by someone you haven’t authorized, you can sign into your account and sign out on all other devices, then change your password.


RIP those behind CGNAT and those who have dodgy internet that drops semi frequently and gets a new IP address.




and


Silvrav
93 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3030663 2-Feb-2023 08:33
I am pretty sure they would have taken CGNAT into account? thats millions lost in revenue around the world if they dont...

Eva888
1412 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3030666 2-Feb-2023 08:38
Will this work with VPN.

Behodar
8705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3030670 2-Feb-2023 08:50
Eva888: Will this work with VPN.

 

I don't see why not. Assuming that your VPN server has a static IP address, Netflix would always see you "coming" from that address.



wellygary
7003 posts

Uber Geek


  #3030673 2-Feb-2023 08:59
"Traveling users who want to use Netflix on a hotel smart TV, company laptop, etc. can request a temporary code from the service when signing in. This will give them access to their account for seven consecutive days"

 

 

 

This is gonna trip up a bunch of people....

 

 

rb99
2631 posts

Uber Geek


  #3030674 2-Feb-2023 09:02
How generous of them




rb99

hsvhel
890 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3030694 2-Feb-2023 09:35
Can't wait for this balls up to unfold.....

