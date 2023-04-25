Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Different behaviour for TVNZ+ app
#304333 25-Apr-2023 19:26
The TVNZ+ app behaves differently between my Android phone and AppleTV 4K when viewing some live programs. On my phone I can restart the 6pm news from the start while it is still being broadcast (e.g. at 6.30pm).

The TVNZ+ app on the Apple TV does not allow me to restart the news from the beginning, if still running. I have to wait till 7pm before I can start watching it on demand. Note, I'm using the News as an example because the "Watch from Start" functionality is limited to only certain programs due to licensing restrictions.

Does anyone know of streaming devices (excluding phones, tablets and pc/laptops) for which the TVNZ app allows "Watch from Start"?

  #3067983 25-Apr-2023 20:17
I thought this behaviour wasn’t present across the board. Should petition them to add that functionally to the Apple TV app.

Not sure it’s part of the iOS app either, nope it’s not.




