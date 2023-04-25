The TVNZ+ app behaves differently between my Android phone and AppleTV 4K when viewing some live programs. On my phone I can restart the 6pm news from the start while it is still being broadcast (e.g. at 6.30pm).



The TVNZ+ app on the Apple TV does not allow me to restart the news from the beginning, if still running. I have to wait till 7pm before I can start watching it on demand. Note, I'm using the News as an example because the "Watch from Start" functionality is limited to only certain programs due to licensing restrictions.



Does anyone know of streaming devices (excluding phones, tablets and pc/laptops) for which the TVNZ app allows "Watch from Start"?