ForumsOnline streaming servicesStrange YouTube Change
Wheelbarrow01

1378 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

#305948 15-Jun-2023 22:06
Send private message quote this post

OK so I'm a creature of habit. In the evenings I like to take a look through my YouTube feed on my laptop, pretty much every night without fail.

 

But I'm having trouble tonight...

 

My MO is to scroll through the feed and when I see a video of interest, I'll hover my mouse over it, right click it, and open it in a new tab. I'll do this several times until I have enough content to keep me going, and then I'll move through those tabs one by one to watch the videos.

 

That was until tonight. For some reason, now when I right click I no longer have the option to open a new tab. Is it just me? If not, why did they do this?

 

Yes I know there are other ways to accomplish the same goal - I could add videos to my 'watch later' list - and I do, when I want to watch them later. The problem with that method is that at some point you then have to go through and remove all the watched videos from that playlist. My way is as simple as closing the tab and it's gone.

 

What have they done??? It's the same in Firefox and Chrome. Is this affecting everyone?

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Wheelbarrow01

1378 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3090547 15-Jun-2023 22:10
Send private message quote this post

Hmmm ok looks like they have only disabled it on the video image - I can still right click on the title to open a new tab.

 

It's still annoying though because now I have to undo years of muscle memory!

 

 
 
 
 

MaxineN
Max
1205 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3090552 15-Jun-2023 22:43
Send private message quote this post

I just middle click with mouse.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

loceff13
957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3090553 15-Jun-2023 22:49
Send private message quote this post

Yeah the new change sucks as it was how I quickly opened a bunch of new video tabs from my subscription feed crtl+clicking the image



MarkM536
221 posts

Master Geek


  #3090555 15-Jun-2023 23:11
Send private message quote this post

Yes, I have noticed that too.

 

I typically open in a new tab using the mouse wheel clicker over the thumbnail image.

 

Soo annoying it's not working over the image. It is working for me with the video title to open in a a new tab.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





