Wheelbarrow01

OK so I'm a creature of habit. In the evenings I like to take a look through my YouTube feed on my laptop, pretty much every night without fail.

But I'm having trouble tonight...

My MO is to scroll through the feed and when I see a video of interest, I'll hover my mouse over it, right click it, and open it in a new tab. I'll do this several times until I have enough content to keep me going, and then I'll move through those tabs one by one to watch the videos.

That was until tonight. For some reason, now when I right click I no longer have the option to open a new tab. Is it just me? If not, why did they do this?

Yes I know there are other ways to accomplish the same goal - I could add videos to my 'watch later' list - and I do, when I want to watch them later. The problem with that method is that at some point you then have to go through and remove all the watched videos from that playlist. My way is as simple as closing the tab and it's gone.

What have they done??? It's the same in Firefox and Chrome. Is this affecting everyone?