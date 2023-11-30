Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New free streaming service: Brollie
#310924 30-Nov-2023 12:05
Has anyone tried Brollie? Looks like it's got a lot of rubbish but you might find a few nuggets depending on your tastes.

  #3166530 30-Nov-2023 18:51
There is a Google Play app and lots of free content apparently

https://www.thepost.co.nz/culture/350117380/brollie-new-free-trans-tasman-streaming-service-launches-more-300-titles

https://play.google.com/store/apps/datasafety?id=com.shift72.brollie

Tv later this evening if I get the chance.



  #3166755 1-Dec-2023 11:41
I've loaded up the Brollie app on my Chromecast and it seems to work well. There are a few sci-fi and horror movies on there that I might enjoy watching, and hopefully the range of content will grow in the future.

  #3166765 1-Dec-2023 12:26
Looks to be part of Umbrella Entertainment, who released a lot of TV boxsets on DVD. Will be interesting to see what they add.



  #3166788 1-Dec-2023 13:43
Death in Brunswick is a nugget. John Clark & Sam Neil 

  #3166794 1-Dec-2023 14:01
Added to my watchlist. Thanks!

  #3166799 1-Dec-2023 14:05
How bad are the ads on it?




  #3166805 1-Dec-2023 14:15
I haven't noticed any ads but then I only watched one episode of ANZAC Battlefields.

 
 
 
 

  #3167836 4-Dec-2023 10:04
Few gems:

 

https://watch.brollie.com.au/film/malcolm/ (watched as a kid and rewatched as an adult)

 

https://watch.brollie.com.au/film/bad-boy-bubby/ (content may not be for all tastes)

 

https://watch.brollie.com.au/film/frog-dreaming/ (watched as a kid)

 

https://watch.brollie.com.au/film/an-angel-at-my-table/ (Not actually watched this one but heard it's good)




  #3167906 4-Dec-2023 11:55
I watched Vesper last night. No ads at all.

 

I must say that the Brollie app is pretty terrible. You scroll down to a category (eg Sci-Fi) and then you have to scroll horizontally to see the movies in that category. If you click on one to view the details and then hit back you're taken right back to the app's home page and have to scroll down to the category you were viewing and across to the movie you last looked at. Makes browsing very difficult. Much easier to browse on their website, bookmark the content you want to watch, and then in the app view your bookmarks.

  #3167916 4-Dec-2023 12:17
What is the video and audio quality on the service?




  #3188200 29-Jan-2024 18:00
Watched a movie the other night, about 40 or so mins in the app crapped out and I was thrown out to the Mibox home screen. Logged back in and had to search for the movie, hit play and it was started from the beginning. Still some glitches in the matrix!

  #3188288 30-Jan-2024 09:10
I loaded the Brollie app on my Chromecast and haven't had any problems with it so far.

  #3188291 30-Jan-2024 09:32
Had a look, they have some more recent stuff as well, just not highly rated ;)

 

Will watch a few bits there and se ehow it goes.

 

 




  #3229474 13-May-2024 08:51
Android TV app

 

 

 

I installed this on two MiBox devices.

 

 

 

While I can select video content to play, all I get is a spinning wheel.

 

 

 

Are there any NZ based members here who can get videos to play using the Android TV app?

 

 

 

PS: I can play content perfectly on a laptop via their web site.

 

 

 

Cheers

  #3229703 13-May-2024 12:02
I've got the app on my MiBox, works OK apart from the clunky interface.

