Has anyone tried Brollie? Looks like it's got a lot of rubbish but you might find a few nuggets depending on your tastes.
I've loaded up the Brollie app on my Chromecast and it seems to work well. There are a few sci-fi and horror movies on there that I might enjoy watching, and hopefully the range of content will grow in the future.
Bung:
Death in Brunswick is a nugget. John Clark & Sam Neil
Added to my watchlist. Thanks!
I haven't noticed any ads but then I only watched one episode of ANZAC Battlefields.
Few gems:
https://watch.brollie.com.au/film/malcolm/ (watched as a kid and rewatched as an adult)
https://watch.brollie.com.au/film/bad-boy-bubby/ (content may not be for all tastes)
https://watch.brollie.com.au/film/frog-dreaming/ (watched as a kid)
https://watch.brollie.com.au/film/an-angel-at-my-table/ (Not actually watched this one but heard it's good)
I watched Vesper last night. No ads at all.
I must say that the Brollie app is pretty terrible. You scroll down to a category (eg Sci-Fi) and then you have to scroll horizontally to see the movies in that category. If you click on one to view the details and then hit back you're taken right back to the app's home page and have to scroll down to the category you were viewing and across to the movie you last looked at. Makes browsing very difficult. Much easier to browse on their website, bookmark the content you want to watch, and then in the app view your bookmarks.
Watched a movie the other night, about 40 or so mins in the app crapped out and I was thrown out to the Mibox home screen. Logged back in and had to search for the movie, hit play and it was started from the beginning. Still some glitches in the matrix!
I loaded the Brollie app on my Chromecast and haven't had any problems with it so far.
Android TV app
I installed this on two MiBox devices.
While I can select video content to play, all I get is a spinning wheel.
Are there any NZ based members here who can get videos to play using the Android TV app?
PS: I can play content perfectly on a laptop via their web site.
Cheers