#311174 20-Dec-2023 18:38
I’m dead keen to watch the PDC darts competition over the next couple of weeks. Not having looked at Sky’s offerings for several years, I ring them hoping they will have an app with on demand functionality I can pay to access for a month. But no luck - simply no option for me to pay them money to view on demand.

 

So I am going to go on the hunt for an offshore pay to view on demand option but also need a VPN. I see Nord have a one month option for $15, but wondering if there are any free or cheaper options that are able to adequately handle streaming?

 

ps. If anyone can point me to an offshore sport app that has the PDC on demand, I would be super grateful as well.

  #3173807 20-Dec-2023 18:49
whats wrong with sky sports now offering?

 

https://www.welcome.skysportnow.co.nz/

 

$44 for a month

 

Currently, i can see they have a few options of content to view on demand 

 
 
 
 

  #3173809 20-Dec-2023 18:51
We use Windscribe to stream from AU, only around $4 a month. Wife mainly watches NRL live on it via the free AU TV channels.

 

 




  #3173812 20-Dec-2023 19:04
Thanks for replies. Turns out I was too quick to type. There is a PDC subscription open to NZ which gives me all the Sky coverage for 10 quid for a month. I’m happy as.

