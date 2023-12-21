Well with the cricket moving to TVNZ Duke and TVNZ+ I thought I'd try out the streaming service.

It seems to go along for a bit and then every time it comes up with an out of memory error in chrome. Checking the mem usage, it does track up slowly while watching, so it seems to have a memory leak.

Tried it out on two PC's and they both do it. They both have 8GB of ram which should be plenty for streaming, all other streaming services work.

Any body else getting this? Its pointless ringing tvnz because they wouldnt have a clue what I am talking about.

Cheers,

Divxmaster