Hi all, it’s that time of the year - camping in remote areas of our beautiful country, and with that the want for some tunes to end off the day.



I had some music downloaded from earlier in the year (a few GB’s lol) and deleted them to make space for a new playlist. They disappeared from my library however have decided to stick around as I’m presuming a cache. iOS being easily controlled (not 🙄) has no way to delete app cache so instead I have deleted the app and force reset the phone with no avail.



Now the dreaded ‘iPhone Storage Full’ message keeps pestering me and I have run out of options and patience.



Any Ideas?



