Apple Music hogging storage
halper86

#311246 28-Dec-2023 14:20
Hi all, it’s that time of the year - camping in remote areas of our beautiful country, and with that the want for some tunes to end off the day.

I had some music downloaded from earlier in the year (a few GB’s lol) and deleted them to make space for a new playlist. They disappeared from my library however have decided to stick around as I’m presuming a cache. iOS being easily controlled (not 🙄) has no way to delete app cache so instead I have deleted the app and force reset the phone with no avail.

Now the dreaded ‘iPhone Storage Full’ message keeps pestering me and I have run out of options and patience.

Any Ideas?

FineWine
  #3176008 28-Dec-2023 14:58
Have a look here on your phone: Settings > General > About. Also: Settings > General > iPhone Storage. For graphical storage bar. Now scroll down and tap on Music. It will now inform you of total songs storage size and then size per song.




DeepBlueSky
  #3176009 28-Dec-2023 15:00
Two things come to mind go to settings > music then look at sync library and downloaded music. Maybe turn off the sync then delete the downloads. Once you get the space back redownlload what you want for your trip. Also look at other apps eg Apple Photos if you have iCloud you maybe able to nuke some local stored photos / videos

halper86

  #3176028 28-Dec-2023 16:28
FineWine:

 

Have a look here on your phone: Settings > General > About. Also: Settings > General > iPhone Storage. For graphical storage bar. Now scroll down and tap on Music. It will now inform you of total songs storage size and then size per song.

 

 

Yes that's the funny thing, still says app taking up 70GB however below it says 16GB of songs are downloaded. When I delete the app the 70GB moves to 'System Files'. I am puzzled at where it goes. I was trying to upload a screenshot however my photos library is not downloading as storage full.

 

 

 

As we speak my phone is now in recovery mode after it got stuck on a black screen with spinning wheel for over 30 minutes. Might have to restore the phone yet as got stuck in boot loop. Will keep you guys posted.

 

 

 

Restoring the phone from a previous backup may even fix the problem me thinks??

 

 

 

DeepBlueSky:

 

Two things come to mind go to settings > music then look at sync library and downloaded music. Maybe turn off the sync then delete the downloads. Once you get the space back redownlload what you want for your trip. Also look at other apps eg Apple Photos if you have iCloud you maybe able to nuke some local stored photos / videos

 

 

 

 

 

 

Just got home from a 1 nighter so it's a bit late for that one haha, and yes ive tried that then deleted the app and still don't seem to have any luck. Refer to reply on quote above as then that 70GB was moved to 'System Files'.



halper86

  #3176030 28-Dec-2023 16:32
Found it on my Mac photos library:

 

