My wife and I were reminiscing about some of the classic NZ TV comedy series that we had seen decades ago, and in a fit of enthusiasm I tried some of the them so that we could try some nostalgia TV watching in the evenings. But other than a isolated episodes available on NZ on Screen, I failed to find them. Shows like:

Gliding On

McPhail & Gadsby

Letter to Blanchy

Wonderful World of Fred Dagg

A Week of it

Does anyone know of any streaming services that carry some of these old shows? Failing that, are their any other ways to get them (DVDs able to be purchased etc)?

I'm surprised that they don't seem to be available - if they were too niche for a streaming service to pay to licence them then they could at least be put on Youtube by the rightsholders (or for the TVNZ ones produced, on the TVNZ app), with some ad revenue being collected against them. It seems a bit of a shame that part of our cultural heritage seems to be inaccessible.