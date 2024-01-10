Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums > Online streaming services > Where to Watch Classic Kiwi TV Series of Yore
JimmyH

2826 posts

Uber Geek


#311380 10-Jan-2024 21:08
My wife and I were reminiscing about some of the classic NZ TV comedy series that we had seen decades ago, and in a fit of enthusiasm I tried some of the them so that we could try some nostalgia TV watching in the evenings. But other than a isolated episodes available on NZ on Screen, I failed to find them. Shows like:

 

  • Gliding On
  • McPhail & Gadsby
  • Letter to Blanchy 
  • Wonderful World of Fred Dagg
  • A Week of it

Does anyone know of any streaming services that carry some of these old shows? Failing that, are their any other ways to get them (DVDs able to be purchased etc)?

 

I'm surprised that they don't seem to be available - if they were too niche for a streaming service to pay to licence them then they could at least be put on Youtube by the rightsholders (or for the TVNZ ones produced, on the TVNZ app), with some ad revenue being collected against them. It seems a bit of a shame that part of our cultural heritage seems to be inaccessible.

 

 

gzt

gzt
15290 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3180272 10-Jan-2024 21:17
I imagine most of those need significant cleanup and upscaling for streaming use.

 
 
 
 

wellygary
7423 posts

Uber Geek


  #3180277 10-Jan-2024 22:06
TBH , your best hope is probably the DVD selection at your local public library

jonathan18
7033 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3180330 11-Jan-2024 07:49
You’ll find some episodes of some of these programmes on NZ On Screen’s website, but it definitely doesn’t have complete series:

 

https://www.nzonscreen.com/explore

 

https://www.nzonscreen.com/collection/top-40-tv-classics

 

I imagine they could also tell you as to where (if at all) you may find full series, but I agree they’re likely to say library sourced or second-hand copies of DVDs are your most likely options. (That said, most public libraries are now pretty ruthless with their collections; unless they have a policy of retaining NZ content, I’m betting most will have got rid of older programmes like this.)

 

It could also be worth checking out the few remaining quality DVD rental places - I’m thinking:

 

https://www.arovideo.co.nz/

 

https://www.aliceinvideoland.co.nz/

 

… and I assume there may be an equivalent in Auckland?

 

 



dougierydal
277 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3180359 11-Jan-2024 09:12
I've seen episodes of 'Letter to Blanchy' on You Tube, unsure about the others...

dougierydal
277 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3180825 12-Jan-2024 10:55
dougierydal:

 

I've seen episodes of 'Letter to Blanchy' on You Tube, unsure about the others...

 

 

Sorry it was 'Seven Periods with Mr Gormsby' I've seen on YouTube. Great show, would NEVER see the light of day in these times...

SirHumphreyAppleby
2553 posts

Uber Geek


  #3180831 12-Jan-2024 11:28
dougierydal:

 

Sorry it was 'Seven Periods with Mr Gormsby' I've seen on YouTube. Great show, would NEVER see the light of day in these times...

 

 

Watched the Gormsby scenes of the first episode (the rest of the show seemed pretty crap). Seems perfectly fine to me. Even that sort of carry on in the classroom would be entirely acceptable IMO.

