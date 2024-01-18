I generally try check my streaming and other subscriptions from time to time. However I'm curious about Amazon Prime.

Now I've had it for quite a long time, I mistakenly signed up for it when Disney+ launched, it was a week before I realised they were different 🤣

Either way, we watch enough of it. However, I've paid about $25 for the whole time, whereas I see $8 advertised. I'm trying to work out what the difference is? I understand it occasionally means shipping of purchase from Amazon are free, and I looked up before to see I have access to books, music and storage. None of which I've used!

There is a video component as well, but I assume some of that stuff is geo-locked and doesn't make a difference between if you have the $8 vs $25.

I rarely purchase enough stuff on Amazon to justify free shipping. Am I missing something?