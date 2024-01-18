Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesAmazon Prime, Two Different Prices?
mudguard

1751 posts

Uber Geek


#311470 18-Jan-2024 15:44
Send private message quote this post

I generally try check my streaming and other subscriptions from time to time. However I'm curious about Amazon Prime. 

 

Now I've had it for quite a long time, I mistakenly signed up for it when Disney+ launched, it was a week before I realised they were different 🤣

 

 

 

Either way, we watch enough of it. However, I've paid about $25 for the whole time, whereas I see $8 advertised. I'm trying to work out what the difference is? I understand it occasionally means shipping of purchase from Amazon are free, and I looked up before to see I have access to books, music and storage. None of which I've used!

 

There is a video component as well, but I assume some of that stuff is geo-locked and doesn't make a difference between if you have the $8 vs $25.

 

I rarely purchase enough stuff on Amazon to justify free shipping. Am I missing something?

Create new topic
KrazyKid
1204 posts

Uber Geek


  #3183576 18-Jan-2024 15:53
Send private message quote this post

As you say there is the 2 options, Video only for ~$8 and Video + Free shipping for more.

 

NZ can't really take advantage of the Prime free shipping and amazon says they will not sign you up to amazon prime from amazon.com.au if you have an NZ shipping address.

 

I suspect you may have signed up to Amazon prime from amazon.com??

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
jamesrt
1400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3183580 18-Jan-2024 16:10
Send private message quote this post

Note that the Streaming service is "primevideo.com"; albeit you sign in with Amazon.com credentials.

mudguard

1751 posts

Uber Geek


  #3183603 18-Jan-2024 17:06
Send private message quote this post

KrazyKid:

 

I suspect you may have signed up to Amazon prime from amazon.com??

 

 

Yes I've had an Amazon.com account as long as I've had a kindle, which must be 12-13 years now. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 