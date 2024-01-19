Everything you need to know about Prime Video Australia becoming the new home of ICC cricket - About Amazon Australia



Credit: OzBargain

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Prime Video have inked a four-year deal to provide exclusive livestreaming broadcast rights in Australia for ICC major events, which will be available on Prime Video Australia.

The partnership will see Prime Video Australia exclusively stream all men’s and women’s events, including the Men’s and Women’s Cricket World Cups, T20 World Cups, Champions Trophy, U19s and the World Test Championship Final. The deal includes streaming rights in Australia for 448 live games from 2024 to 2027.

Here's what this means for cricket fans, including what matches you can watch, and how to watch them.