Disney+ is now enforcing "Household" usage, effectively banning sharing in new User Agreement
CrushKill

#311482 19-Jan-2024 15:25
RIP one of the few advantages the service had.

 

 

New Agreement

 

 

i. Account Sharing. Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your

 

subscription outside of your household. “Household” means the collection of devices

 

associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who

 

reside therein. Additional usage rules may apply for certain Service Tiers.

 

 

Edit. I had a look on their help page, and they don't seem to even be offering like what Netflix does, where you can pay an additional small fee for one extra connection at another location, tied to the main account. They want the full wack again. Good luck with that Walt.


wellygary
  #3184097 19-Jan-2024 15:32
So how does it deal with travelling ?

 
 
 
 

CrushKill

  #3184099 19-Jan-2024 15:42
It doesn't mention travelling.

 

 

Although, maybe you could?

 

 

may not share your subscription outside of your household

 

 

You are still part of the household even when travelling.

 

 

“Household” means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein.

 

 

Again, the devices are associated with the household, even if you wander around the country with them.

 

 

It doesn't explicitly say you have to be watching while in the household, just that the devices are associated with the household - which they would be.

 

 

Hey, I take my TV around with me Mickey! /s

wellygary
  #3184100 19-Jan-2024 15:46
CrushKill: You are still part of the household even when travelling.

 

yes,

 

But how do Disney know that its you travelling,  as opposed to Aunty meg  just logging into your account to watch Bambi



KiwiSurfer
Easiest way I guess is to identify devices:-

 

  • Frequenly/occassionally moving around but usually back 'home' at least once a month or so --> Probably travelling
  • Consistently connecting away from 'home' location -- and usually the same 'away' location and/or never ever connecting from 'home location --> Probably not travelling and connecting from elsewhere

MikeB4
It's like these services hate having customers. It nearly makes me consider *shudder* going to Sky TV

Jase2985
but on the other hand, there are customers that abuse the service and share their account, so the rest have to deal with reactions like this.

