New Agreement
i. Account Sharing. Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your
subscription outside of your household. “Household” means the collection of devices
associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who
reside therein. Additional usage rules may apply for certain Service Tiers.
Edit. I had a look on their help page, and they don't seem to even be offering like what Netflix does, where you can pay an additional small fee for one extra connection at another location, tied to the main account. They want the full wack again. Good luck with that Walt.