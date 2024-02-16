Treehouse22

I have searched for the answer on this site but have not located it.



In recent months our streaming on all services for TV shows (on-demand, apple, prime etc) has become unwatchable in the evening. They work fine in the off periods.

I am with one.nz on fibre and the TV is LAN-connected (not WiFi).



Internet speed tests show it being slowish at these times. I can get 250Mbps middle of the day and only ~10Mbps 8pm.

Will changing ISP help or should I look at a router with a VPN onboard? I am unsure if the VPN option will actually help the streaming throttling - if this is what is happening.



Thanks