Treehouse22

Streaming on one.nz becoming unwatchable... will a VPN on the router help?
#311819 16-Feb-2024 16:37
I have searched for the answer on this site but have not located it.

In recent months our streaming on all services for TV shows (on-demand, apple, prime etc) has become unwatchable in the evening. They work fine in the off periods.

 

I am with one.nz on fibre and the TV is LAN-connected (not WiFi). 

Internet speed tests show it being slowish at these times. I can get 250Mbps middle of the day and only ~10Mbps 8pm. 

 

Will changing ISP help or should I look at a router with a VPN onboard? I am unsure if the VPN option will actually help the streaming throttling - if this is what is happening. 

Thanks

 

 

  #3196510 16-Feb-2024 17:00
VPN is unlikely to help,, 

 

Sounds like network congestion, raise a ticket with One, you shouldn't be getting speeds like that (10Mb/s) on Fibre...

 
 
 
 

  #3196513 16-Feb-2024 17:09
Are you on UFB Fibre or are you on One's HFC network (The old cable network, marketed as Fibre X before they got slapped by the comcom).

 

HFC was pretty notorious for peak hour congestion. 




  #3196522 16-Feb-2024 18:26
Are you using One NZ DNS or something else? Stock router or something else?




