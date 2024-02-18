Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Xiaomi mi stick + TVNZ on demand, stuttering for first 15mins then fine
#311829 18-Feb-2024 12:32
Ill be honest, I havnt had a TV in about 15 years, so I know very little about this!

My parents TV has a Xiaomi Mi Stick in it, a few years old (TV about 10-15 years old now). Recently, my dad said that when hes been trying to watch TVNZ On Demand, the shows stutter/buffer/lag for about 15mins and then they come right. Is this the Stick getting old? I would have thought that if it were an issue with the wifi, then it would keep stuttering and not come right. I still dont even personally understand how these Sticks/Chromecast work so im at a loss on how to diagnose the issue and fix it.

If its the Stick getting old and we need to replace it, what is best to buy? The main thing is an easy to use UI as my parents arnt tech-savvy, and something a bit faster than the Xiaomi Mi Stick which has always been incredibly slow to navigate the UI/open apps and seems to be getting worse.

Many thanks for any ideas or advice!

  #3197007 18-Feb-2024 12:33
We stopped using ours when we persistently found it was stuttery and slow or would just crash apps entirely.

 

Basically a symptom of the hardware only being barely spec'd to meet the software's requirements I suspect. Worth grabbing something else and comparing.

 

We picked up a newer model Chromecast and have found it generally better (not flawless, but better).




  #3197020 18-Feb-2024 13:14
Mine is also a few years old and I haven't noticed any issues with stuttering.
Having said that, they are a pretty under powered unit. I believe the new tv sticks are much more powerful.
My main unit is a Mi Box S - you can still buy these and they are much better than the mi stick.

 

 

 

one of the following 2 would be better

 

 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/chromecast-with-google-tv---4k/N212821.html

 

 

 

https://www.mi-store.co.nz/product/PFJ4151EU/TV-Box-S-4K-Media-Player

 

 

  #3197139 18-Feb-2024 16:30
Thank you! Do we need the Chromecast4k if our tv is almost 15 years old? Or can we get away with the Chromecast HD?

