Just got an email which at first thought was a scam but appears to be correct. Price for basic has gone up from $11.99 to $14.99
Have been hardly using it for a while now so might cancel and revisit in winter.
I just looked up prices on join page:
Premium $27.99
Standard $20.99
and basic as above.
Premium has gone up $3 and not sure on previous prices of other plans. I won’t be joining any time soon, not even for a one month session.
If knew someone that had it and if extra account is still $8, cost sharing would be ok, but everyone I know who has it is doing Spark deal which doesn’t allow add on accounts.
rugrat:
Standard was $18.49 so is going up $2.50 (13.5%)
(Got our email yesterday)
Biggest complaint I get from family is that the slow-drip of plot makes a good deal of what seems promising on Netflix etc difficult to watch.
You kinda can at faster speed but that brings up other problems.
Especially for series you hang in for 'hope' of a payoff, and you give up before you get there.
Maybe it never was as they save it for seasons in future.
As price of streaming goes up realizable value seems to be going down.
I cancelled Netflix had it for six years and didn't use it that much. Finding enough to watch through free apps and if I want a particular movie can purchase through Google or wherever. Haven’t missed it one bit so far. Also cancelled Apple TV today as didn’t watch that at all.
Might try Acorn they have a monthly subscription $7.99/month and an annual subscription $79 year.
Disney is also going up (or they added a UHD plan and moved people onto it?)
Dumped Netflix ages ago, not looked back
All entertainment subscriptions discontinued except for compulsory contributions for public television and radio. 🙂
BlakJak: Wife and I reckon this is the last price rise for Netflix we're likely to wear. But... even $21pm across my four-person household represents value against the fact it still gets a lot of watching by the four of us. (Got our email yesterday)
I'd be a lot happier if more of their acquired movies were in 4k. The are some great recent releases coming up, but they usually screen in 1080p
I read recently (can't recall where) that in the USA there is a trend forming of folks turning back to buying DVD, 4K discs and "other" means of acquiring content. The reasons given were, price hikes, too many services, disappearing content and others.The streaming boom may have reach the peak of the bell curve or has tipped over the other side.
Still an absolute bargan compared to the old days renting Video tapes
noroad:
Still an absolute bargan compared to the old days renting Video tapes
You used to get 6 reasonably new releases dvds for $5 for a week. Netflix does lack a lot of good movies. I don't watch anywhere near as many movies these days compared to when I was able to rent from a video store. My Netflix is bundled with Spark broadband, which I suspect is the case for many, but if it increases much, and with the loss of xtamail being bundled with it, I will probably switch to another ISP to save.
muppet:
I've gone back to watching Linux ISOs
The plots are a bit thin and the story lines are too open.