Netflix Price Rise
Eva888

2358 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#311867 22-Feb-2024 09:29
Just got an email which at first thought was a scam but appears to be correct. Price for basic has gone up from $11.99 to $14.99

 

Have been hardly using it for a while now so might cancel and revisit in winter. 

 

 

rugrat
3090 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3199162 23-Feb-2024 14:34
I just looked up prices on join page:

 

 

 

Premium $27.99

 

Standard $20.99

 

and basic as above.

 

Premium has gone up $3 and not sure on previous prices of other plans. I won’t be joining any time soon, not even for a one month session.

 

If knew someone that had it and if extra account is still $8, cost sharing would be ok, but everyone I know who has it is doing Spark deal which doesn’t allow add on accounts.

 

 

 
 
 
 

TinyTim
1041 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3199206 23-Feb-2024 16:47
rugrat:

 

I just looked up prices on join page:

 

 

 

Premium $27.99

 

Standard $20.99

 

and basic as above.

 

Premium has gone up $3 and not sure on previous prices of other plans. I won’t be joining any time soon, not even for a one month session.

 

 

Standard was $18.49 so is going up $2.50 (13.5%)




 

BlakJak
1248 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3206010 13-Mar-2024 14:20
Wife and I reckon this is the last price rise for Netflix we're likely to wear. But... even $21pm across my four-person household represents value against the fact it still gets a lot of watching by the four of us.

 

 

(Got our email yesterday)




ezbee
2362 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206027 13-Mar-2024 15:59
Biggest complaint I get from family is that the slow-drip of plot makes a good deal of what seems promising on Netflix etc difficult to watch.

 

You kinda can at faster speed but that brings up other problems.
Especially for series you hang in for 'hope' of a payoff, and you give up before you get there.
Maybe it never was as they save it for seasons in future.

 

As price of streaming goes up realizable value seems to be going down.

Eva888

2358 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3206047 13-Mar-2024 17:23
I cancelled Netflix had it for six years and didn't use it that much. Finding enough to watch through free apps and if I want a particular movie can purchase through Google or wherever. Haven’t missed it one bit so far. Also cancelled Apple TV today as didn’t watch that at all.

 

Might try Acorn they have a monthly subscription $7.99/month and an annual subscription $79 year.

snnet
1410 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206051 13-Mar-2024 17:49
Disney is also going up (or they added a UHD plan and moved people onto it?) 

Oblivian
7281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206053 13-Mar-2024 17:58
Media confirmed it with Netflix last week and plastered it all over herald.

The irony is with their reasons for raising it, I've had a Netflix 'coming soon' pitch email almost every day for the past week pushing all the 'value' content they claim needs more money to produce going forward.

Before they slam me with the price increase one.

And lets face it, so far the top 10 list has had maybe 1 original in it, the entire minions/despicable me series since it's been on tv this month and people want to skip ads. And all other titles tvnz/three have just released from contract or played in the last 3 months (house, Yellowstone, grays to name a few). Hardly value or new content.

Ironically Adam sandler was named actor with most earnings last 12months. Whos had 4? Netflix exclusive releases.



nztim
3711 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3206065 13-Mar-2024 18:13
Dumped Netflix ages ago, not looked back




Tinkerisk
4185 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206074 13-Mar-2024 18:37
All entertainment subscriptions discontinued except for compulsory contributions for public television and radio. 🙂




openmedia
3303 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3206250 14-Mar-2024 09:48
BlakJak: Wife and I reckon this is the last price rise for Netflix we're likely to wear. But... even $21pm across my four-person household represents value against the fact it still gets a lot of watching by the four of us. (Got our email yesterday)

 

I'd be a lot happier if more of their acquired movies were in 4k. The are some great recent releases coming up, but they usually screen in 1080p




MikeB4
18435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3206306 14-Mar-2024 12:23
I read recently (can't recall where) that in the USA there is a trend forming of folks turning back to buying DVD, 4K discs and "other" means of acquiring content. The reasons given were, price hikes, too many services, disappearing content and others.The streaming boom may have reach the peak of the bell curve or has tipped over the other side.

noroad
938 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3206317 14-Mar-2024 13:02
Still an absolute bargan compared to the old days renting Video tapes

muppet
2543 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3206340 14-Mar-2024 14:03
I've gone back to watching Linux ISOs

mattwnz
20054 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206346 14-Mar-2024 14:28
noroad:

 

Still an absolute bargan compared to the old days renting Video tapes

 

 

 

 

You used to get 6 reasonably new releases dvds for $5 for a week. Netflix does lack a lot of good movies. I don't watch anywhere near as many movies these days compared to when I was able to rent from a video store. My Netflix is bundled with Spark broadband, which I suspect is the case for many, but if it increases much, and with the loss of xtamail being bundled with it,  I will probably switch to another ISP to save.

MikeB4
18435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3206351 14-Mar-2024 15:02
muppet:

 

I've gone back to watching Linux ISOs

 

 

The plots are a bit thin and the story lines are too open.

