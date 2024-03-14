Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apsattv

2384 posts

Uber Geek


#312074 14-Mar-2024 21:11
I noticed HGTV has started streaming on the threenow website,

 

The B Grade "Moviesphere" Channel has been testing also

 

 

 

 

 

 

CYaBro
4569 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3206442 14-Mar-2024 21:13
There’s currently 13 channels streaming in the three now app on Apple TV, including HGTV that’s been there for a long time.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



Apsattv

2384 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206464 14-Mar-2024 22:26
Are you sure? as HGTV only appeared today in their website?

 

Matt H just added it to his addon too.

 

The B Grade Moviesphere channel is testing too

 

 

 

 

CYaBro
4569 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3206492 15-Mar-2024 07:20
Yup wife has watched it quite often.
We don’t have a tv signal so I know it wasn’t on live tv.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



old3eyes
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3206503 15-Mar-2024 07:51
CYaBro: There’s currently 13 channels streaming in the three now app on Apple TV, including HGTV that’s been there for a long time.

How is a long time, 6 months, 12 months? It wasn't there in April last year when I was in a rental with no aerial feed. Had to use HGTV OD.




Regards,

Old3eyes

CYaBro
4569 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3206548 15-Mar-2024 10:26
old3eyes:
CYaBro: There’s currently 13 channels streaming in the three now app on Apple TV, including HGTV that’s been there for a long time.

How is a long time, 6 months, 12 months? It wasn't there in April last year when I was in a rental with no aerial feed. Had to use HGTV OD.

That I couldn’t tell you sorry, but pretty sure it was last year some time.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Rushmere
354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3206561 15-Mar-2024 10:52
The other channels have all been on Matt Huisman's feed for several months now, although a new HGTV feed was added in the last couple of days (in addition to the existing HGTV feed that comes via Freeview, so it's now duplicated).

 

I haven't watched any of the channels directly on the TV3 app as I watch them alongside Freeview channels in a single app via the Matt H feed on Apple TV. I keep meaning to have a look at the TV3 app to see if the feed is the same - I find it quite curious that there are no adverts on the Matt H feed, just a 1 minute countdown and some background music where the ads are supposed to show.

Apsattv

2384 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206864 15-Mar-2024 22:37
CYaBro: There’s currently 13 channels streaming in the three now app on Apple TV, including HGTV that’s been there for a long time.

 

I don't think HGTV has been there that long without anyone mentioning it? I'm talking about the live stream not the VOD content.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Apsattv

2384 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206865 15-Mar-2024 22:44
Rushmere:

 

The other channels have all been on Matt Huisman's feed for several months now, although a new HGTV feed was added in the last couple of days (in addition to the existing HGTV feed that comes via Freeview, so it's now duplicated).

 

I haven't watched any of the channels directly on the TV3 app as I watch them alongside Freeview channels in a single app via the Matt H feed on Apple TV. I keep meaning to have a look at the TV3 app to see if the feed is the same - I find it quite curious that there are no adverts on the Matt H feed, just a 1 minute countdown and some background music where the ads are supposed to show.

 

 

Matt's addon used an old lowbitrate SD feed from ETV. The new stream is full HD and from WBD/TV3 themselves.

 

 

 

 

 

 

