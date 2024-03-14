I noticed HGTV has started streaming on the threenow website,
The B Grade "Moviesphere" Channel has been testing also
Are you sure? as HGTV only appeared today in their website?
Matt H just added it to his addon too.
The B Grade Moviesphere channel is testing too
CYaBro: There’s currently 13 channels streaming in the three now app on Apple TV, including HGTV that’s been there for a long time.
How is a long time, 6 months, 12 months? It wasn't there in April last year when I was in a rental with no aerial feed. Had to use HGTV OD.
The other channels have all been on Matt Huisman's feed for several months now, although a new HGTV feed was added in the last couple of days (in addition to the existing HGTV feed that comes via Freeview, so it's now duplicated).
I haven't watched any of the channels directly on the TV3 app as I watch them alongside Freeview channels in a single app via the Matt H feed on Apple TV. I keep meaning to have a look at the TV3 app to see if the feed is the same - I find it quite curious that there are no adverts on the Matt H feed, just a 1 minute countdown and some background music where the ads are supposed to show.
I don't think HGTV has been there that long without anyone mentioning it? I'm talking about the live stream not the VOD content.
I haven't watched any of the channels directly on the TV3 app as I watch them alongside Freeview channels in a single app via the Matt H feed on Apple TV. I keep meaning to have a look at the TV3 app to see if the feed is the same - I find it quite curious that there are no adverts on the Matt H feed, just a 1 minute countdown and some background music where the ads are supposed to show.
Matt's addon used an old lowbitrate SD feed from ETV. The new stream is full HD and from WBD/TV3 themselves.