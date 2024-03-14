The other channels have all been on Matt Huisman's feed for several months now, although a new HGTV feed was added in the last couple of days (in addition to the existing HGTV feed that comes via Freeview, so it's now duplicated).

I haven't watched any of the channels directly on the TV3 app as I watch them alongside Freeview channels in a single app via the Matt H feed on Apple TV. I keep meaning to have a look at the TV3 app to see if the feed is the same - I find it quite curious that there are no adverts on the Matt H feed, just a 1 minute countdown and some background music where the ads are supposed to show.