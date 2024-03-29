Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TV3 new movie Fast channel
Apsattv

2340 posts

Uber Geek


#312231 29-Mar-2024 06:38
WBD have started another Fast Channel on 3now

 

"Moviesphere" which is very B grade

 

Also I have seen them testing the CNN fast channel.

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
Eva888
2296 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3212018 29-Mar-2024 10:33
I saw that and it had quite a good movie on. Curious if there was a way to add these channels to the linear line up or some other method to avoid having to go into the app each time? 

 

I use a Dish android dongle on the main TV for freeview plus apps.

 
 
 
 

Rushmere
354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3212019 29-Mar-2024 10:39
I use Matt Huisman's Freeview feed via an app on Apple TV, and that includes all of the TV3 fast channels alongside the Freeview channels so they're all accessible from the same app.

 

I would imagine the same setup would be psosible with Android?

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18506 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3212021 29-Mar-2024 10:52
You can do it with Kodi and the SlyGuy repository.

 

 




Rikkitic
Awrrr
18506 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3212022 29-Mar-2024 11:02
Kodi puts all 3Now stuff together as a video add-on but as pointed out above, Moviesphere is included in the Huisman playlist. Anything that can play the playlist will also play this. An alternative to Kodi is Tivimate. 




Eva888
2296 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3212037 29-Mar-2024 12:05
Rushmere:

 

I use Matt Huisman's Freeview feed via an app on Apple TV, and that includes all of the TV3 fast channels alongside the Freeview channels so they're all accessible from the same app.

 

I would imagine the same setup would be psosible with Android?

 

 

Great, which App do you use on Apple as I have that hooked up to another TV and didn’t think you could add Matt's feed to it.

 

 

Eva888
2296 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3212038 29-Mar-2024 12:09
Rikkitic:

 

Kodi puts all 3Now stuff together as a video add-on but as pointed out above, Moviesphere is included in the Huisman playlist. Anything that can play the playlist will also play this. An alternative to Kodi is Tivimate. 

 

 

I used tivimate for a while on your recommendation then reverted back to Kodi as wasn’t sure if I wanted to get a subscription.  Guess I’ll have to muck around this weekend and see what I can set up with all the boxes. 

Rushmere
354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3212041 29-Mar-2024 12:27
Eva888:

 

Great, which App do you use on Apple as I have that hooked up to another TV and didn’t think you could add Matt's feed to it.

 

 

 

 

I use an app called iPlayTV by Andre Silva. I paid about $10 for it a couple of years ago, and it's worked flawlessly ever since. There were also a few other similar apps in the Apple TV App Store at the time I last looked.



ajw

ajw
1927 posts

Uber Geek


  #3212270 30-Mar-2024 12:05
TV3  going internet only soon.

 

 

 

https://www.thepost.co.nz/business/350229951/tv3-owner-expected-go-internet-only-after-next-year-minister-advised#:~:text=An%20aide%20memoire%20produced%20by,broadcasts%20after%20that%2C%20it%20said.

old3eyes
9108 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3212420 31-Mar-2024 06:40
I wonder if WBD will still transmit over Sky as it will pee a few people off if they don't. Not everyone want to watch TV via a steaming service.




Eva888
2296 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3212425 31-Mar-2024 08:21
That’s going to be difficult for many older people who don’t have unlimited broadband or whose only internet is via their mobiles if they have one. They will miss out on most of the channels now available on linear. 

Spyware
3706 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3212431 31-Mar-2024 08:49
They won't be missing much.




Eva888
2296 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3212434 31-Mar-2024 09:40
Spyware:

 

They won't be missing much.

 

 

To an old person who only has TV for company and can’t afford or understand internet, losing six channels is missing a lot.

Apsattv

2340 posts

Uber Geek


  #3212704 1-Apr-2024 04:24
I think they are just throwing it out there, They want the Goverment to give them free rent on the Kordia Platform.

 

Why would anyone watch it in Sd on the satellite platform? Of course they could have been FTA in HD on Sky for years... if they go Internet only then they may as well close it completely it will just be seen as yet another online platform trying to compete with all the others.

 

 

 

 

 

 

alasta
6648 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3212707 1-Apr-2024 07:05
Anyone who is familiar with the commercial model for linear free to air television will tell you that news is critically important because it provides the audience 'lead in' for the rest of the evening. The loss of Newshub will cause a massive drop in audience that will simply kill the viability of paying the Kordia transmission fees to sustain linear broadcasting.

 

I would love to know what Warner Brothers Discovery's strategy was in purchasing the television assets from Mediaworks. My best guess is that they were effectively purchasing the viewer base for the long term benefit of their online platform, but this seems doomed to fail. They were too slow at rolling out the more polished ThreeNow software, and they never warmed up the audience to the idea of paying for a premium version of it. 

MikeB4
18435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3212709 1-Apr-2024 07:44
With the development of TVNZ+ I believe  TVNZ is planning to move their services to internet only. Linear broadcast TV has been in a long death for at least a decade. Broadband has reached its goal and be it by cable, wireless or space it's availability is more or less 100% making these moves logical.

