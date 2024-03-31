RustyViewer

I noticed that TVNZ+ streaming service was still showing ads on Easter Friday and presumably Sunday as well. Is this legal or does ad free only apply to broadcast TV?
It does say "broadcast"
By law, advertising must not be broadcast on radio on Christmas Day, Good Friday or Easter Sunday; or on TV between 6am and noon on Sunday or Anzac Day or at any time on Christmas Day, Good Friday or Easter Sunday. There are some exceptions.
broadcasting means any transmission of programmes, whether or not encrypted, by radio waves or other means of telecommunication for reception by the public by means of broadcasting receiving apparatus but does not include any such transmission of programmes—
(a) made on the demand of a particular person for reception only by that person; or
(b) made solely for performance or display in a public place
Why is it illegal in the first place?
Because there are still those that like certain special days uncluttered by commercialism, particularly ones with religious or war veteran sensitivities and consider such activity crass and in contrast to the spirit of those days.
A few days of reprieve from commercialism.
A few days of reprieve from commercialism.
The ban on TV and Radio advertising is archaic and pointless given the advertising that continues on the internet, on public transport, billboards and commercial establishments.
I assume there were ads shown for the White Ferns game on Good Friday? I guess fair enough too as how else are they going to pay for the free coverage!
