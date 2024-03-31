Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesAdverts on Easter Friday illegal?
RustyViewer

296 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312254 31-Mar-2024 18:31
Send private message

I noticed that TVNZ+ streaming service was still showing ads on Easter Friday and presumably Sunday as well. Is this legal or does ad free only apply to broadcast TV?

Create new topic
roobarb
646 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3212576 31-Mar-2024 18:38
Send private message

Advertising (bsa.govt.nz)

 

It does say "broadcast"

 

By law, advertising must not be broadcast on radio on Christmas Day, Good Friday or Easter Sunday; or on TV between 6am and noon on Sunday or Anzac Day or at any time on Christmas Day, Good Friday or Easter Sunday. There are some exceptions.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
mattwnz
19989 posts

Uber Geek


  #3212579 31-Mar-2024 19:00
Send private message

Probably a case where the law is out of date with technology. The same occurred on Christmas day. A live stream of their over the air broadcast is imo potentially a broadcast, but is a ondemand program. What about live streams on YouTube?

RunningMan
8822 posts

Uber Geek


  #3212583 31-Mar-2024 19:10
Send private message

 broadcasting means any transmission of programmes, whether or not encrypted, by radio waves or other means of telecommunication for reception by the public by means of broadcasting receiving apparatus but does not include any such transmission of programmes—

 

 

 

 

(a) made on the demand of a particular person for reception only by that person; or

 

 

 

(b) made solely for performance or display in a public place

 

 

Source

 

 

 

 



sonyxperiageek
2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3212685 31-Mar-2024 22:29
Send private message

Why is it illegal in the first place?




Sony

RustyViewer

296 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3212694 31-Mar-2024 23:44
Send private message

sonyxperiageek:

 

Why is it illegal in the first place?

 

 

Because there are still those that like certain special days uncluttered by commercialism, particularly ones with religious or war veteran sensitivities and consider such activity crass and in contrast to the spirit of those days.

 

 

mattwnz
19989 posts

Uber Geek


  #3212699 1-Apr-2024 01:17
Send private message

sonyxperiageek:

 

Why is it illegal in the first place?

 

 

 

 

A few days of reprieve from commercialism. 

old3eyes
9108 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3212715 1-Apr-2024 08:12
Send private message

mattwnz:

sonyxperiageek:


Why is it illegal in the first place?



 


A few days of reprieve from commercialism. 



Unfortunately we still get saturation promo advertising in these channels which somehow are exempted from the no ads rules.




Regards,

Old3eyes



MikeB4
18435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3212718 1-Apr-2024 08:27
Send private message

The ban on TV and Radio advertising is archaic and pointless given the advertising that continues on the internet, on public transport, billboards and commercial establishments.

sonyxperiageek
2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3212823 1-Apr-2024 12:40
Send private message

I assume there were ads shown for the White Ferns game on Good Friday? I guess fair enough too as how else are they going to pay for the free coverage!




Sony

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright