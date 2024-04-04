Has anyone noticed anything different on MĀORI+ streaming app?

Press release:

Global solutions provider, Accedo, has partnered with Whakaata Māori to refresh and transform its popular Māori+ video service.

Accedo along with Whakaata Māori has designed and developed the re-imagined video service, MĀORI+. The service delivers free-to-air and on-demand content across multiple platforms, promoting, revitalizing and normalizing Te Reo language to audiences across Aotearoa (New Zealand). The refresh includes the introduction of user profiles, enabling Whakaata Māori to deliver a more personalized experience to its audience. The addition of kids profiles means that parents can ensure their children are only served age-appropriate content.

The new MĀORI+ also has improved search and content filtering capability, as well as custom UI elements that can be managed in detail leveraging Accedo’s CMS solution for real-time app configuration and content management. This makes it simple for the team to create collections with tagged content, such as featuring a specific actor or content that is coming soon.

Matt Kossatz, SVP Asia Pacific, Accedo, commented: “MĀORI+ has already proved popular across the region, giving viewers access to engaging content in Te Reo Māori that can be otherwise difficult to access. With the re-imagined video service, viewers can access a much more personalized experience, and more easily discover the content they want to watch.”

Andrew McNaughton, Director of Technology Whakaata Māori, added: “We have aspirations to grow MĀORI+ further, helping us to bring life to Te Reo content and showcase the very best in Māori media have to offer across Aotearoa and the world. With this refresh, Accedo has given us the flexibility to adapt the UI and add additional features as we grow. We look forward to the next stage for this service.”

MĀORI+ is available across Aotearoa (New Zealand) on iOS, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Web.