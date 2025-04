Yeah, it's not uncommon for a streaming service to only have some of the seasons available, or for some seasons to just disappear (sometimes to appear on another streaming service, and sometimes not). You just have to find some other way to watch it (see if another streaming service has it, buy/rent/borrow it on DVD/Blu-Ray, geo-unblocking. etc). For the shows you're trying to watch in particular, Netflix has seasons 1-6 of SWAT (as opposed to 1-4 on Prime Video). But season 7 of SWAT as well as seasons 9-11 of Chicago PD aren't on any streaming service in NZ, so you'll have to look elsewhere (could try your local library for example).