Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesNetflix Stopped Supporting Older Panasonic TV's
FineWine

2961 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

#312413 14-Apr-2024 17:00
Send private message

My sister-n-law house and cat sits for us when we are away. As she is a mildly techno luddite she likes things easy and simple so only uses our TV remote for viewing. This included the inbuilt Netflix TV app. The last time she sat for us it did not work and threw up the error "Netflix no longer supports this TV"

 

Our Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p) is a 2013/2014 model and we only really use it as a monitor off our HT setup - refer signature below.

 

Our normal FTA viewing is via the Panasonic twin HD recorder PVR via the AV receiver into the Panasonic TV. Our internet streaming and computer media drive viewing is done via TV.

 

So I have had to introduce her to HDMI 1 and the TV and remote. Bypassing the PVR but including the HT sound system. We shall see.

 

I wish that TV manufactures would just release just as good TV monitors (AS ANOTHER OPTION) as they do with the screens of their smart TV's. Build in home network WiFi and LAN cable ability PLUS the ability to hookup to; TV, Chromecast dongle, SmartVU etc. Though they would have built in sound reproduction, their main sound ability would be HomeTheater or smart soundbar connectivity etc.

 

Anyway end of rant.

 

 




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
SirHumphreyAppleby
2819 posts

Uber Geek


  #3218381 14-Apr-2024 17:51
Send private message

I wish that TV manufactures would just release just as good TV monitors (AS ANOTHER OPTION) as they do with the screens of their smart TV's

 

I completely agree, but given that's unlikely, they could at least include an option to turn all of that unnecessary functionality off.

 

My Sony died a few months back so I had to get a replacement. I got a cheap Samsung, but press the wrong button and suddenly it's opening things I don't want and trying to get me to agree to terms I have no interest in agreeing to.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
WWHB
28 posts

Geek


  #3218406 14-Apr-2024 19:26
Send private message

You could get a Chromecast or Apple TV.  Probably not the answer you wanted but more likely to be supported long term

BlakJak
1243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3218439 14-Apr-2024 20:59
Send private message

WWHB:

You could get a Chromecast or Apple TV.  Probably not the answer you wanted but more likely to be supported long term

 

 

This is the way. You defeat expireware TV's by ensuring that you can always run them offline and simply select HDMI-x for input when you add a more modern device later.

 

 

Not great, but it is what it is. I don't think i'd ever willfully buy an appliance that only works when connected.

 

(The DVD player app on my XBox One drives me wild).




No signature to see here, move along...



nztim
3680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3218491 15-Apr-2024 08:51
Send private message

Smart TVs get out of date way quicker than their actual lifespan, I have a 2014 55Inch Sony "Smart TV" that is nothing more than a dumb panel now but there is nothing actually wrong with the TV, it is not connected to the network anymore

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18537 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3218495 15-Apr-2024 09:06
Send private message

I have an old Sony that I have always only used as an HDMI monitor, even when it was new. Still works fine for that and everything else comes via other devices. Not the latest and greatest but meets my needs perfectly.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13660 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3218496 15-Apr-2024 09:18
Send private message

Friend bought a smart TV a few years ago, and asked for my advice.... I said to get something like a NUC, as Smart TV's tend to stop after a while with their "smarts" and at least a PC you can keep up to date etc... so he did that.

 

NUC hasn't been turned on once. TV keeps getting updates for the built in apps :D

 

I feel bad. 

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

nztim
3680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3218497 15-Apr-2024 09:21
Send private message

xpd:

 

Friend bought a smart TV a few years ago, and asked for my advice.... I said to get something like a NUC, as Smart TV's tend to stop after a while with their "smarts" and at least a PC you can keep up to date etc... so he did that.

 

NUC hasn't been turned on once. TV keeps getting updates for the built in apps :D

 

I feel bad. 

 

 

Don't the TV will get to the 3-4 year mark, the built in certificates will expire, and won't be able to be used for anything apart from being a screen. 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



BlakJak
1243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3218532 15-Apr-2024 11:11
Send private message

xpd:

 

Friend bought a smart TV a few years ago, and asked for my advice.... I said to get something like a NUC, as Smart TV's tend to stop after a while with their "smarts" and at least a PC you can keep up to date etc... so he did that.

 

NUC hasn't been turned on once. TV keeps getting updates for the built in apps :D

 

I feel bad. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The NUC type addon comes at the time where the TV falls out of support. Not at day 1.

 

We used our XBox One in this category for a long time when we still had a 'dumb' TV.




No signature to see here, move along...

Quinny
875 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3218538 15-Apr-2024 11:47
Send private message

Get a $60 Chomecast for Google Tv. Intro her to it all on its own HDMI port. It is a pain to set up, but when done, it is so easy to use. Can even gift it to her.

BlakJak
1243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3218713 15-Apr-2024 16:08
Send private message

Our Chromecast remote fully integrates with the TV - volume controls and power on/off are controlled there. TV remote is in the drawer now, basically unused until we need to make picture adjustments.




No signature to see here, move along...

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18537 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3218720 15-Apr-2024 16:16
Send private message

I have an old Harmony universal remote that does the same. I programmed every device into it years ago. Switches seamlessly beween devices as needed, along with inputs and outputs and settings. Some might sneer that it is IR, but it works brilliantly with everything and LOS has never presented a problem. No reason to fix it if it ain't broke.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Oblivian
7268 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3218768 15-Apr-2024 20:27
Send private message

My VT50 spat that at me aaaages ago. So I had to start using the less functional features of Chromecast (less without using a mobile for remote). Presumably the audio/new household locking restrictions were a part of it.

 

But just last week gave it another shot and actually loaded again on the tv

 

It was never a real app anyway. as seen by the old logo starting then flicking over to the new one, but obviously some form of basic web interface. 

 

But at some point, it decided to remove AC3 and every track only gives stereo audio. Even with an AMP/Pass through.

 

Whereas the Chromecast supports DD+ 5.1 format.

nztim
3680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3218804 15-Apr-2024 22:36
Send private message

Off topic is there anywhere you can now buy a "Dumb" LED display these days (that's not rip off prices of commercial displays)

 

I need.

 

  • Good Picture
  • HDMI In
  • No sound (i havea reciever)

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

razor2000nz
203 posts

Master Geek


  #3219084 16-Apr-2024 12:46
Send private message

nztim:

 

Off topic is there anywhere you can now buy a "Dumb" LED display these days (that's not rip off prices of commercial displays)

 

I need.

 

  • Good Picture
  • HDMI In
  • No sound (i havea reciever)

 

 

 

 

 

Location?

nztim
3680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3219091 16-Apr-2024 13:26
Send private message

razor2000nz:

 

nztim:

 

Off topic is there anywhere you can now buy a "Dumb" LED display these days (that's not rip off prices of commercial displays)

 

I need.

 

  • Good Picture
  • HDMI In
  • No sound (i havea reciever)

 

 

 

Location?

 

 

Wellington, I would like a 65" without all the smarts




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright