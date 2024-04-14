My sister-n-law house and cat sits for us when we are away. As she is a mildly techno luddite she likes things easy and simple so only uses our TV remote for viewing. This included the inbuilt Netflix TV app. The last time she sat for us it did not work and threw up the error "Netflix no longer supports this TV"

Our Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p) is a 2013/2014 model and we only really use it as a monitor off our HT setup - refer signature below.

Our normal FTA viewing is via the Panasonic twin HD recorder PVR via the AV receiver into the Panasonic TV. Our internet streaming and computer media drive viewing is done via TV.

So I have had to introduce her to HDMI 1 and the TV and remote. Bypassing the PVR but including the HT sound system. We shall see.

I wish that TV manufactures would just release just as good TV monitors (AS ANOTHER OPTION) as they do with the screens of their smart TV's. Build in home network WiFi and LAN cable ability PLUS the ability to hookup to; TV, Chromecast dongle, SmartVU etc. Though they would have built in sound reproduction, their main sound ability would be HomeTheater or smart soundbar connectivity etc.

Anyway end of rant.