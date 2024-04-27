Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Kodi switching itself from TV channel to home screen
Rikkitic

#312556 27-Apr-2024 09:48
I use both Kodi and TiviMate for streaming IPTV. Last night Kodi suddenly started repeatedly switching itself from streaming the TV channel back to the home screen. It did this several times. I then changed to TiviMate and continued streaming the same channel with no further problems. This makes me think the issue is not with the Harmony remote, which controls both devices, or my Android box, also used by both devices. So is it some kind of software glitch with Kodi? It just started last night, has never happened before.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

kennedybaird
  #3223283 27-Apr-2024 11:05
Not sure if this is related but I just opened Kodi today and it seems to have auto updated, I've lost all of my customised setup, pretty inconvenient

 
 
 
 

Eva888
  #3223538 27-Apr-2024 18:29
Seems it has updated itself from Nexus to Omega. First run it crashed. Second run all went as usual and none of my repos lost and are working well. I don’t change the skins and keep the basic Kodi one because in the past with other skins have lost settings after an update.

Rikkitic

  #3223545 27-Apr-2024 18:58
Seems stable again tonight.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

