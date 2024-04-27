I use both Kodi and TiviMate for streaming IPTV. Last night Kodi suddenly started repeatedly switching itself from streaming the TV channel back to the home screen. It did this several times. I then changed to TiviMate and continued streaming the same channel with no further problems. This makes me think the issue is not with the Harmony remote, which controls both devices, or my Android box, also used by both devices. So is it some kind of software glitch with Kodi? It just started last night, has never happened before.