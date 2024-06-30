I am tearing my hair out over a Kodi problem that I just can’t make sense of. I have three cheap Android boxes that I use around the house, as well as a Shield in the lounge. The bedroom box, with Android 6.0.1, I use for TV and news. It worked fine for DRM content until I must have done something to it while fiddling with subtitle settings the other day. Now it won’t play Widevine and I can’t figure out what I did. I went through all the settings on the box and Kodi many, many times, and I even wiped and reinstalled Kodi, including different versions. I have tried it with and without Slyguy software, which also works for DRM.

The only think I haven’t done (yet) is factory reset the Android box, because there are other things on it I would rather not lose, but I have gone through all the settings, including developer settings, many times.

As a test I took another almost identical box, this one with Android 7.x, and installed Kodi 19.4 on that. DRM plays fine. Same installation on the 6.01 box has the DRM problem.

I have looked at the Kodi log but while the errors all have to do with input.adaptive, they seem to vary and I can’t make much sense of them. I did a bare bones Kodi installation and it seems to be saying it can’t find the input adaptive folder. Other versions have given other errors.

I am wondering if anyone here knows anything about this or has any ideas that might be worth pursing? I also intend to ask the Kodi forum people but thought I would check here first as my technical knowledge on this is limited. I think this has to be something simple and obvious, but I just can’t find it. Any suggestions are welcome.