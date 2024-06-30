Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOnline streaming servicesPerplexing Kodi DRM problem
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18493 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315291 30-Jun-2024 14:14
Send private message

I am tearing my hair out over a Kodi problem that I just can’t make sense of. I have three cheap Android boxes that I use around the house, as well as a Shield in the lounge. The bedroom box, with Android 6.0.1, I use for TV and news. It worked fine for DRM content until I must have done something to it while fiddling with subtitle settings the other day. Now it won’t play Widevine and I can’t figure out what I did. I went through all the settings on the box and Kodi many, many times, and I even wiped and reinstalled Kodi, including different versions. I have tried it with and without Slyguy software, which also works for DRM. 

 

The only think I haven’t done (yet) is factory reset the Android box, because there are other things on it I would rather not lose, but I have gone through all the settings, including developer settings, many times. 

 

As a test I took another almost identical box, this one with Android 7.x, and installed Kodi 19.4 on that. DRM plays fine. Same installation on the 6.01 box has the DRM problem. 

 

I have looked at the Kodi log but while the errors all have to do with input.adaptive, they seem to vary and I can’t make much sense of them. I did a bare bones Kodi installation and it seems to be saying it can’t find the input adaptive folder. Other versions have given other errors.

 

I am wondering if anyone here knows anything about this or has any ideas that might be worth pursing? I also intend to ask the Kodi forum people but thought I would check here first as my technical knowledge on this is limited. I think this has to be something simple and obvious, but I just can’t find it. Any suggestions are welcome. 

 

 




outdoorsnz
642 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3254730 30-Jun-2024 14:29
Send private message

Have you tried clearing the data under android app settings? It is possible that databases etc were retained when you uninstalled and re-installed.

 
 
 
 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18493 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3254738 30-Jun-2024 14:37
Send private message

Thanks I did try that. 

 

 




mminehan
25 posts

Geek


  #3254946 1-Jul-2024 06:31
Send private message

I am having a similar issue with Kodi 21 on Win11. All of my SluGuy pluggins (TVNZ, ThreeNow, SkyGo) crash Kodi when tries to start a stream. The PVR streams (nextPVR backend) work fine.

 

Started about 2 or 3 days ago. I did update the Intel graphics drivers a few days ago, but I also noticed the InputStream plugin has also been updated a few days ago.

 

Can't see anything significant in the logs as Kodi just crashes.

 

I'll spend sometime this week trying to workout what is going on. Don't really want to rubild Kodi unless I have too.



mminehan
25 posts

Geek


  #3256250 4-Jul-2024 14:31
Send private message

@Awrrr

 

Not sure if it related, but I figured out what my problem was. INPUTSTREAM ADAPTIVE was updated to 21.4.10, and I could no longer use any of the SlyGuy plugins (TVNZ+, ThreeNow, etc.).  I manually rolled it back to 21.4.9, and I am again able to play VOD streams.

 

My setup is Kodi 21 on Win 11 Pro.

 

Worth a try.

 

 

 

M

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18493 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3256253 4-Jul-2024 14:47
Send private message

Interesting. I tried a whole lot of different things and discovered that some versions of Kodi would work on some devices. I finally ended up with Windows Kodi on my Dell laptop, where 19.3 works and nothing else I tried does. At least that's a solution of sorts. Thanks for your information.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




mminehan
25 posts

Geek


  #3256265 4-Jul-2024 15:08
Send private message

Just found this on the Kodi forums: "solved by updating to the latest version 14.40.33810.0 of Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable"

 

Inputstream Adaptive version 21.4.10 causing Kodi to crash when playing streams

 

But this is specific to Windows, not Android like you are using.

 

Probably not much help...sorry.

 

M

