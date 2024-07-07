Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOnline streaming servicesCaptions on TVNZ etc ONDemand.
Moahunter

157 posts

Master Geek


#315360 7-Jul-2024 18:53
Discovered there are now available. Found them available for The Responder and, once activated, remain switched on. Getting used to them on Coronation Street now. Yes, I know I can switch them off but can't be arsed. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78886 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257180 7-Jul-2024 20:01
They have been available since launch, but not all programs have them. 

 

Most captions are created with funding from NZ On Air.




Moahunter

157 posts

Master Geek


  #3257189 7-Jul-2024 20:39
I posted this a year ago.

 

"We provide captions and subtitles for TVNZ, and all captioned content is available here: https://www.tvnz.co.nz/categories/closed-captions. Once you’ve selected a programme or movie from that list, click the ‘CC’ button, and then select ‘English’.

 

 

 

NB: While we live-caption content on TVNZ 1, 2 and Duke, the TVNZ+ platform does not have currently have the capability to display these. If you’re wanting to watch live TVNZ content with captions, make sure you’re accessing it through the TV channel, rather than through the app.

 

 

 

View the weekly captioned listings here: https://able.co.nz/captioned-listings/."

 

My latest post was about watching via the app using Googletv. Initially, as stated in my quote, captions were not available when watching via the app. NOW THEY ARE.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78886 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257193 7-Jul-2024 20:53
I always watched on the app, both on Chromecast with Google TV and Fire TV. We don't watch live.




Spyware
3708 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3257196 7-Jul-2024 21:03
Apple TV TVNZ+ has also had captions for years. Your reference above was about "live" content not supporting captions. Live refers to live broadcasts such as news.




Apple TV TVNZ+ has also had captions for years. Your reference above was about "live" content not supporting captions. Live refers to live broadcasts such as news.

Moahunter

157 posts

Master Geek


  #3257865 9-Jul-2024 19:38
Spyware:

 

Apple TV TVNZ+ has also had captions for years. Your reference above was about "live" content not supporting captions. Live refers to live broadcasts such as news.

 

 

My reference was about "Ondemand" i.e. streaming content initially not supporting captions. It now does.

allan
2026 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257891 9-Jul-2024 21:13
Moahunter:

 

Spyware:

 

Apple TV TVNZ+ has also had captions for years. Your reference above was about "live" content not supporting captions. Live refers to live broadcasts such as news.

 

My reference was about "Ondemand" i.e. streaming content initially not supporting captions. It now does.

 

One thing I've noticed a number of times where a whole series has been dropped onto TVNZ+, but it is being Freeview broadcast episode by episode - is that only the broadcast episodes have been captioned on TVNZ+. I'm assuming this is the case where the captioning is being done locally. I suspect "The Good Lord Bird", which is due to be broadcast on Sunday evenings as from 14 July is going to be like this, as there are seven uncaptioned episodes currently on TVNZ+

Spyware
3708 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3257949 9-Jul-2024 21:50
Moahunter:

 

Spyware:

 

Apple TV TVNZ+ has also had captions for years. Your reference above was about "live" content not supporting captions. Live refers to live broadcasts such as news.

 

 

My reference was about "Ondemand" i.e. streaming content initially not supporting captions. It now does.

 

 

Ondemand steaming content on TVNZ+ has supported captions for years. Your reference in regard to live captioning refers to live captioning of programs like the news (captioned live as it goes to air), not on demand. You've just misunderstood and never turned the captioning on.




Ondemand steaming content on TVNZ+ has supported captions for years. Your reference in regard to live captioning refers to live captioning of programs like the news (captioned live as it goes to air), not on demand. You've just misunderstood and never turned the captioning on.

