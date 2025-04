I have been trying a variety of things. As a test I installed different versions of Kodi on different devices. I have the very latest version (build 21.0) on a Windows pc. I have 19.4 on an old Android box running 6.0. I also have an Nvida Shield and other devices, including Windows laptops running Win 10 and Win 7. I have been trying a range of things to try to figure out what is going on. I wonder if it could have anything to do with my DNS proxy because I can't find any other common factor. However, things seem to be starting to partially work now and I don't know what has changed. One + is now working on the Shield and the Windows laptop. 3 Now is also working on the laptop. I still get errors elsewhere. The main errors are these: 'Could not find a media source from Brightcove. Access to this resource is forbidden by access policy.' 'Inputstream.adaptive: unable to initialise media DRM' 'Open DRM system failed.'

I have done clean installs of Kodi and the add-ons several times but I still get the errors. I have no idea at all what is going on here.